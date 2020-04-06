Maha Guv to donate 30pc of annual salary to PM CARES Fund

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari on Monday said he would give 30 per cent of hisannual salary to the PM CARES Fund

The PM CARES Fund been set up to combat and containthe coronavirus outbreak and provide relief, a Raj Bhavanstatement said, adding that Koshyari had already announcedthat he would donate his March salary to the PM Relief Fund

PTI NDBNM BNM

