BJP Foundation Day: Will overcome virus crisis, says Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the BJP government at the Centre has tried to walk the path shown by party stalwarts Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Atal Bihar Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani. He said the country would overcome the coronavirus crisis and emerge a "super economic power" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking on the party's Foundation Day, Gadkari, in a video message on Twitter, thanked its workers. Gadkari expressed happiness over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Our government under the leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi has tried to walk the way and fulfill the dreams shown byAtal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyay," he said..

