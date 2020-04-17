Kerala-based institute develops test kit that can confirm COVID-19 in 2 hours: Vardhan

Kerala-based institute develops test kit that can confirm COVID-19 in 2 hours: VardhanPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:46 IST
Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the Kerala-based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Science and Technology has developed a low-cost diagnostic test kit that can confirm COVID-19 in two hours
The diagnostic test kit developed by the Thiruvananthapuram institute can detect coronavirus in 10 minutes, and the sample to result time will be less than two hours, Vardhan tweeted. A total of 30 samples can be tested in a single batch on a single machine, he said
"The confirmatory diagnostic test, which detects the N Gene of #SARS_COV_2 using reverse transcriptase loop-mediated amplification of viral nucleic acid, will be one of the world's first few, if not the first of its kind in the world," Vardhan tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Harsh Vardhan
- Kerala
- COVID
- Thiruvananthapuram
ALSO READ
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visits Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi
Harsimrat urges Dr Harsh Vardhan to look into medical negligence charges of Giani Nirmal Singh family
Super Speciality Block at Safdarjung Hospital converted into exclusive COVID-19 management centre: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
Trauma centre at Dr RML Hospital will function as dedicated COVID-19 isolation ward: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Helga M Schmid exchange views on efforts to contain coronavirus pandemic in the EU and India: Sources.