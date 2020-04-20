Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran foreign minister meets Syria's Assad in Damascus

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:28 IST
Iran foreign minister meets Syria's Assad in Damascus

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Monday to discuss regional developments in light of the novel coronavirus. On his first official meeting with Zarif in a year, Assad expressed condolences to Iran, the regional epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic with 5,209 deaths from COVID-19.

The Islamic republic says it has recorded 83,505 infections, while Syria has declared 39 cases, including three deaths. Assad criticised the United States for keeping economic sanctions in place on countries like Syria and Iran "despite these exceptional humanitarian conditions", the Syrian presidency said in a statement.

A photo released by the presidency showed the visiting foreign minister and Syrian president sitting opposite each other, both in face masks. Zarif also wore light blue plastic gloves. Assad condemned "ongoing encroachments by Turkey on the sovereignty and territory of Syria," in the country's north where Ankara has deployed troops, set up military posts and backed rebels battling the government.

Zarif said that "the US real agenda in not lifting its cruel sanctions on countries fighting this disease has now become clear", a statement from Tehran said. Earlier on Monday, Zarif met with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem, the foreign ministry in Damascus said.

They stressed "the importance of continued coordination and the exchange of information and expertise between... the two countries to enhance their ability to confront" the pandemic and "secure the necessary needs and requirements for prevention, diagnosis and treatment". Iran, along with Russia, is one of the Syrian government's main allies in a nine-year war that has killed more than 380,000 people and forced more than half of the country's pre-war population from their homes.

Zarif last met with Assad during a visit to Damascus in April last year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh reviews implementation of reform measures in armed forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday took stock of progress in implementation of a long-delayed reform process in the armed forces under which a series of measures are being taken to enhance their combat capability, officials said. The ...

Sown area of summer crops registers 36 pc rise over previous year: Centre

The government on Monday said that the sown area of summer crops has registered an increase of 36 per cent over the previous year. Overcoming lockdown restrictions, sown area of summer crops has increased significantly, registering an incre...

UP: Policeman who thrashed three siblings for defying lockdown suspended

A policeman was suspended on Monday for allegedly beating up of a farmers son and two teenage daughters here for defying lockdown. The action against beat constable Kale Singh was taken after Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Trip...

Over 3,000 held for violating lockdown in Delhi

Over 3,000 people were detained for violating the ongoing lockdown here on Monday and around 273 cases registered, police said. According to the data shared by Delhi Police, 3,562 people were apprehended under Section 65 persons bound to co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020