Delhi-NCR, other parts of north India to receive rainfall from May 3-6: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:28 IST
"The WD's effect will continue till May 6-7. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh will get rains during this period," Srivastava said. Image Credit: ANI

Several parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, will receive light to moderate rainfall from May 3-6, while some areas may see hailstorm owing to a western disturbance, MeT officials said on Saturday. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department, said under the influence of an active western disturbance, the north Indian plains and the hills will start receiving light to moderate rain from Sunday.

"The WD's effect will continue till May 6-7. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh will get rains during this period," Srivastava said. He said some parts may also receive hailstorm.

A western disturbance is a cyclonic storm that originates in the Mediterranean and travels all the way traversing central Asia. When it comes in contact with the Himalayas, it brings rains to the plains and snow and rain to the hills. It is usually a winter season phenomenon. During the four days, the temperature is also expected to come down. In Delhi, where the mercury is slowly soaring, the temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius during this time.

