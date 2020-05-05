Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:26 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. How do koalas drink? Not the way you might think

Scientists have solved a lingering mystery about koala behavior - how these tree-dwelling marsupials native to Australia consume enough water to live. A new study describes koala drinking behavior in the wild for the first time, finding that they lick water running down the smooth surface of tree trunks during rainfall - a phenomenon called "stemflow" - and do not rely merely on the water content of the leaves that make up their diet. Neutralizing antibody; new virus details to aid vaccine research

The following is a brief roundup of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Antibody that "neutralizes" the novel coronavirus Australia to pour $190 million into hydrogen projects

The Australian government on Monday set aside A$300 million ($191 million) to jumpstart hydrogen projects with the help of low-cost financing as the country aims to build the industry by 2030, the country's energy minister said on Monday. The hydrogen push marks one of the few areas where the conservative government's ambitions align with renewable energy advocates, who fear the government's support of coal and gas is thwarting efforts to cut carbon emissions. China launches spacecraft via largest carrier rocket: CCTV

China on Tuesday successfully launched its largest carrier rocket, which was carrying a new-generation spacecraft, state broadcaster CCTV said. The Long March-5B carrier rocket took off at 1800 local time (1000 GMT) at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in the southern island province of Hainan. It was the first mission carried out by the Long March-5B, CCTV reported, citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Social distancing norms tossed aside as crowds throng liquor shops - again

Undeterred by steep price hikes or the urgent need to maintain distance, impatient crowds were back outside liquor vends on Tuesday, pushing and jostling in many places as they sought to lay their hands on a bottle of their favourite tipple...

Govt suspends all visas, bars travel by OCI card holders

The government Tuesday suspended all existing visas, barring a few exceptions, granted to foreign nationals till international air travel to and from India remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, an order said. In a separate order, th...

Not a conscious effort to shift from movies to web: Tanuj Virwani

Actor Tanuj Virwani, best known for web series Inside Edge, says he is happy with the way his career is shaping up. The actor, son of veteran actor Rati Agnihotri, who made his cinematic debut in 2013s Love U Soniyo, received recognition as...

MHA also issues SOPs for persons stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad for urgent reasons.

MHA also issues SOPs for persons stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad for urgent reasons....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020