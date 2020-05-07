Left Menu
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:27 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Soccer: Will the player of the future be 'plant-based'?

The days of English football's once notorious drinking culture are long gone and few professionals would now list the once obligatory 'steak and chips' as their favourite meal but things are moving to a different level entirely when it comes to what players used to call 'looking after yourself'. Whether it be the influence of dieticians, sports scientists or foreign coaches and team mates, you only need to look at the physique of modern Premier League players to realise they take health and nutrition very seriously. Exclusive: Trump administration drafting 'Artemis Accords' pact for moon mining - sources

The Trump administration is drafting a legal blueprint for mining on the moon under a new U.S.-sponsored international agreement called the Artemis Accords, people familiar with the proposed pact told Reuters. The agreement would be the latest effort to cultivate allies around NASA’s plan to put humans and space stations on the moon within the next decade, and comes as the civilian space agency plays a growing role in implementing American foreign policy. The draft pact has not been formally shared with U.S. allies yet. New coronavirus adapts to populations; vaccine works in monkeys

The following is a brief roundup of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. New coronavirus is adapting to different populations Belgian, U.S. scientists look to llama in search for COVID-19 treatment

A llama called Winter could prove useful in the hunt for a treatment for COVID-19, according to U.S. and Belgian scientists who have identified a tiny particle that appears to block the new coronavirus. The scientists, from Belgium's VIB-UGent center for medical biotechnology and the University of Texas at Austin, published research on Tuesday in the journal Cell, with the llama in Belgium central to their studies. Closest black hole to Earth has two partners in surprising celestial marriage

Astronomers have spotted the closest black hole to Earth ever discovered and are surprised about its living arrangements - residing harmoniously with two stars in a remarkable celestial marriage that may end in a nasty breakup. The black hole, at least 4.2 times the mass of the sun, is gravitationally bound to two stars in a so-called triple system roughly 1,000 light years from Earth, researchers said on Wednesday. China launches spacecraft via largest carrier rocket: CCTV

China on Tuesday successfully launched its largest carrier rocket, which was carrying a new-generation spacecraft, state broadcaster CCTV said. The Long March-5B carrier rocket took off at 1800 local time (1000 GMT) at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in the southern island province of Hainan. It was the first mission carried out by the Long March-5B, CCTV reported, citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office. Kremlin says U.S. moon mining proposals need thorough legal analysis

The Kremlin on Wednesday said a U.S.-proposed legal blueprint for mining on the moon would need to be analysed thoroughly to check if it complies with international law. The Trump administration is drafting the proposals under a new U.S.-sponsored international agreement called the Artemis Accords, people familiar with the proposed pact told Reuters, and that Russia, a major partner with NASA on the International Space Station, would not be an early partner.

