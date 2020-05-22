Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-China drops word 'peaceful' in latest push for Taiwan 'reunification'

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:18 IST
UPDATE 3-China drops word 'peaceful' in latest push for Taiwan 'reunification'

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang left out the word "peaceful" on Friday in referring to Beijing's desire to "reunify" with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, an apparent policy shift that comes as ties with Taipei continue on a downward spiral. Taiwan has complained of increased Chinese military harassment since the coronavirus pandemic began, with fighter jets and naval vessels regularly approaching the island on drills China has described as routine.

China says Taiwan is its most sensitive and important territorial issue, and has never renounced the use of force to bring what it views as a Chinese province under its control, making the Taiwan Strait a potential military flashpoint. Li, in his state-of-the-nation work report at the start of the annual meeting of China's parliament, said his country would "resolutely oppose and deter any separatist activities seeking Taiwan independence".

China will improve policies and measures to encourage exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, and protect the well-being of Taiwan's people, he added. "We will encourage them to join us in opposing Taiwan independence and promoting China's reunification," Li said. "With these efforts, we can surely create a beautiful future for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

However, there was no mention of the word "peaceful" in front of "reunification", departing from the standard expression Chinese leaders have used for at least four decades when addressing parliament and mentioning Taiwan. Democratic Taiwan has shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic China.

A senior Taiwan official, however, told Reuters the absence of the word "peaceful" did not signal a fundamental change in China's approach towards the island. "They are still talking about the concept of peaceful unification, just in an indirect linguistic expression," said the person who is familiar with Taiwan's policy towards China, pointing to Li's remarks on cross-Strait exchanges and economic integration.

"It's neutral. We do not look at it that way." China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China believes Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is a separatist bent on independence. Tsai says Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name. Speaking in Taipei on Wednesday at the inauguration of her second term, Tsai said Taiwan could not accept becoming part of China under its "one country, two systems" offer of autonomy, and rejected China's sovereignty claims.

China wants Taiwan to accept the "one country, two systems" model, which is supposed to guarantee a high degree of autonomy and which Beijing uses to run the former British colony of Hong Kong. However, all major Taiwanese parties have rejected it.

Responding to Li's speech, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said the Taiwanese people were resolutely opposed to the "one country, two systems" proposal as it "belittles Taiwan and damages the status quo in the Taiwan Strait". On Friday, China proposed new legislation for Hong Kong requiring it to quickly enact national security regulations, a move some see as contradicting the "one country, two systems" concept, and swiftly condemned by Taiwan.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Even a little physical activity pays big dividends to high-risk breast cancer patients

The results of a study on breast cancer patients show that women who exercise not only live longer, but also are more likely to remain cancer-free after their treatment. These are the findings of a comprehensive analysis of exercise and its...

Autos, cycle rickshaws can ply in Tamil Nadu from Saturday

Further relaxing the COVID-19 lockdown norms, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday allowed plying of autos and cycle rikshaws from May 23, with only one passenger on board. The government has allowed the services of autos and cycle rikshaws ...

Locusts from Pakistan enter Indian states, threaten standing crops

Locust swarms from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to standing cotton crops and vegetables, said Spokesperson, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Rajasthan is th...

ANALYSIS-U.S. strikes at a Huawei prize: chip juggernaut HiSilicon

The latest U.S. government action against Chinas Huawei takes direct aim at the companys HiSilicon chip division--a business that in a few short years has become central to Chinas ambitions in semiconductor technology but will now lose acce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020