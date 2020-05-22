Locusts from Pakistan enter Indian states, threaten standing crops

Locust swarms from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to standing cotton crops and vegetables, said Spokesperson, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Rajasthan is the most affected state, the spokesperson informed.

"During the current year, locust swarms have entered India earlier than their normal time of June and July. States are adopting various means to control the swarm of locust," said Spokesperson, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Meanwhile, to deal with a common enemy, India has proposed a coordinated response to tackle Desert Locust along the border to Pakistan and also offered to facilitate the supply of insecticide Malathion to Islamabad for the same.

India has suggested to Pakistan that both countries should coordinate locust control operation along the border. India has also offered to supply pesticide Malathion to Iran to carry out Desert Locust control operations in its Sistan-Balochistan and South Khorasan provinces, the sources said. While Tehran has responded positively to New Delhi's offer, Pakistan is yet to make up its mind. Sources said it "remains to be seen if Pakistan will rise above its narrow-minded approach."

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to the food supply and livelihoods of millions of people. (ANI)