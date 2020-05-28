Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers in Palghar asked to get ready to tackle locust menace

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-05-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:01 IST
Farmers in Palghar asked to get ready to tackle locust menace
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With swarms of locusts currently moving in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, the Palghar district administration on Thursday asked the farmers and officials to prepare themselves to tackle any possible attack on crops by these insects. In an official message, Palghar District Collector Dr. Kailas Shinde asked the farmers in the district to remain guarded against the locusts in order to save their standing crops.

"Locust infestation is largely found in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Talasari, Dahanu, and Jawhar talukas of Palghar district bordering Gujarat have been alerted about the locust infestation. These insects can pose a threat to crops. "They infest green leaves, flowers, fruits, seeds, twigs, foliage, etc of the plant in its path, causing extensive damage to the crop," he said.

"Precautionary measures should be taken to prevent damage from locusts. The villagers should monitor and inspect the fields at night in groups. Between 7 pm and 9 pm, millions of these insects can land in the fields to rest," he said. In order to tackle the problem, large ditches should be dug and loud music should be played, the collector said.

He also suggested the use of insecticide and neem-based spray on the crops to save them from damage. Spraying should be done late at night or early in the morning if possible, Shinde said.

According to officials, swarms of locusts on Thursday moved towards the Gondia district of Maharashtra after attacking crops in neighboring Bhandara.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Poor sanitization in Delhi markets may risk COVID spread: CAIT to Lt Guv

Traders body CAIT on Thursday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal saying no sanitization operations have commenced in any market of the capital even 10 days after opening of shops, raising the risk of COVID-19 spread. The traders...

French COVID-19 tracing app to be available from June 2 - PM

The French governments contact-tracing app to curb the new coronavirus outbreak spread will be available from June 2, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told a news conference on Thursday.The so-called StopCovid app in France was approved by t...

Trump set to order review of law that protects social media companies

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to order a review of a law that has long protected internet companies, including Twitter and Facebook , an extraordinary attempt to intervene in the media that experts said was unlikely to survive leg...

Novartis to make U.S. researchers' COVID-19 gene therapy vaccine hopeful

Novartis re-entered vaccine making on Thursday, inking a manufacturing deal with a U.S. team whose COVID-19 candidate relies on technology similar to that of the Swiss drugmakers 2.1 million-per-patient gene therapy, Zolgensma. Human trials...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020