Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locust swarms enter MP's Balaghat district from Maharashtra

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:34 IST
Locust swarms enter MP's Balaghat district from Maharashtra

Swarms of locusts crossed into Balaghat district of MadhyaPradesh from eastern Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon, a senior agriculture department official said. The pests were sighted over Sondya village in Tumsar tehsil of Bhandara district of Maharashtra around 1 pm, said Divisional Joint Director of Agriculture Ravi Bhosle.

The swarms then crossed the Bavanthadi river and reached Balaghat district, he told PTI. "Officials of agriculture and revenue departments of Madhya Pradesh and scientists of regional IPM (Integrated Pest Management) centers spoke with officials in Bhandara and took a stock of thesituation," Bhosle said.

"Our staff in the border area is keeping a watch on the locusts' movement in case they reenter Maharashtra," he added. Earlier in the day, officials had said that the swarms were moving eastwards, towards Gondia district of Maharashtra after entering Bhandara from Nagpur district on Wednesday.

Clouds of locusts were seen at Temani village in Bhandara district on Wednesday evening. An agriculture department team rushed to Bhandara in the early hours of Thursday and sprayed pesticides from two fire tenders on trees in one-km radius in Temani, Bhosle had informed.

"The pests had settled on mango, teak, moha, jambhul, ber and other trees in the area. Pesticides were sprayed and by morning, a large number of them had fallen off the trees and died," he said. "Mango trees were affected the most. They devoured leaves but not the fruit. Also, no damage was seen in the paddy fields," he said.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Poor sanitization in Delhi markets may risk COVID spread: CAIT to Lt Guv

Traders body CAIT on Thursday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal saying no sanitization operations have commenced in any market of the capital even 10 days after opening of shops, raising the risk of COVID-19 spread. The traders...

French COVID-19 tracing app to be available from June 2 - PM

The French governments contact-tracing app to curb the new coronavirus outbreak spread will be available from June 2, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told a news conference on Thursday.The so-called StopCovid app in France was approved by t...

Trump set to order review of law that protects social media companies

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to order a review of a law that has long protected internet companies, including Twitter and Facebook , an extraordinary attempt to intervene in the media that experts said was unlikely to survive leg...

Novartis to make U.S. researchers' COVID-19 gene therapy vaccine hopeful

Novartis re-entered vaccine making on Thursday, inking a manufacturing deal with a U.S. team whose COVID-19 candidate relies on technology similar to that of the Swiss drugmakers 2.1 million-per-patient gene therapy, Zolgensma. Human trials...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020