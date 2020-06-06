Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chance of finding young Earth-like planets higher than previously thought: Study

PTI | London | Updated: 06-06-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 15:27 IST
Chance of finding young Earth-like planets higher than previously thought: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Researchers in the UK have found that the chance of finding Earth-like planets in their early stages of formation is much higher than previously thought. The team of researchers from the University of Sheffield studied groups of young stars in the Milky Way to see if they were typical compared to theories and previous observations in other star-forming regions in space, and to study if the populations of stars in these groups affected the likelihood of finding forming Earth-like planets.

The research, published in The Astrophysical Journal, found that there are more stars like the Sun than expected in these groups, which would increase the chances of finding Earth-like planets in their early stages of formation. In their early stages of formation, these Earth-like planets, called magma ocean planets, are still being made from collisions with rocks and smaller planets, which causes them to heat up so much that their surfaces become molten rock.

"These magma ocean planets are easier to detect near stars like the Sun, which are twice as heavy as the average mass star. These planets emit so much heat that we will be able to observe the glow from them using the next generation of infrared telescopes, said lead researcher Dr. Richard Parker. The research included undergraduate students from the varsity, giving them an opportunity to apply the skills learned during their course to leading published research in their field.

"The locations where we would find these planets are so-called 'young moving groups' which are groups of young stars that are less than 100 million years old - which is young for a star. However, they typically only contain a few tens of stars each and previously it was difficult to determine whether we had found all of the stars in each group because they blend into the background of the Milky Way galaxy. "Observations from the Gaia telescope have helped us to find many more stars in these groups, which enabled us to carry out this study," said Parker.

The findings from the research will help further understanding of whether star formation is universal and will be an important resource for studying how rocky, habitable planets like Earth form. The team now hopes to use computer simulations to explain the origin of these young moving groups of stars..

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Will miss you Sir': Delhi Police bids adieu to its former chief Marwah

The Delhi Police has bid adieu to its former commissioner Ved Marwah, who died on Friday at the age of 87. Marwah, who was the police commissioner of Delhi from 1985-88, had also served as the governor of Jharkhand, Mizoram and Manipur.He b...

Panel formed by AAP govt suggests that Delhi health infrastructure should be used for residents of national capital only: Sources.

Panel formed by AAP govt suggests that Delhi health infrastructure should be used for residents of national capital only Sources....

Malaysia reports 37 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Malaysian health officials reported 37 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the cumulative total to 8,303.The health ministry also reported one new death, raising total fatalities to 117. The ministry had previously reported 38 new cor...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally surges to 938 with 95 new cases

With 95 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, the state tally of people infected with the virus has surged to 938, as per the health department. There are currently 521 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 410 peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020