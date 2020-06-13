Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Chile unearth 74 million year old mammal teeth and more

Researchers in Chile unearth 74 million year old mammal teeth Chilean and Argentine researchers have unearthed teeth in far-flung Patagonia belonging to a mammal that lived 74 million years ago, the oldest such remains yet discovered in the South American country, the Chilean Antarctic Institute reported on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 10:27 IST
Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Chile unearth 74 million year old mammal teeth and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave

Three rare aquatic creatures known as baby dragons are going on display in an aquarium at Slovenia's Postojna Cave, one of the country's biggest tourist attractions. The cave-dwelling animals, officially called proteus or olms, have pale pink skin, no eyesight, a long thin body, and four legs. They live only in the waters of dark caves of the southern European Karst region.

China set to complete Beidou network rivalling GPS in global navigation

The Chinese Beidou navigation network will be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from U.S.-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the United States. The idea to develop Beidou, or the Big Dipper in Chinese, took shape in the 1990s as the military sought to reduce reliance on the Global Positioning System (GPS) run by the U.S. Air Force.

Researchers in Chile unearth 74 million year old mammal teeth

Chilean and Argentine researchers have unearthed teeth in far-flung Patagonia belonging to a mammal that lived 74 million years ago, the oldest such remains yet discovered in the South American country, the Chilean Antarctic Institute reported on Thursday. Scientists uncovered the tiny teeth, which belonged to a species called Magallanodon baikashkenke, on a dig near Torres del Paine National Park, a remote area of Patagonia famous for its glacier-capped Andean spires and frigid ocean waters.

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

We have a very strong relationship with Nepal: Army Chief

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that India has a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have very strong people ...

Cantabil enters e-commerce marketplace as consumer behaviour transforms

Apparel brand Cantabil Retail has made its debut in the e-commerce marketplace by entering into ventures with Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and Paytm to strengthen its omnichannel strategy. E-commerce will play a pivotal role post-Covid for th...

Water scarcity forces Pakhnachua villagers to consume contaminated water

With summer at its peak and amid the COVID-19 crisis, villagers of Pakhnachua, Dantewada, faced with an acute water crisis are forced to drink contaminated water from the underground water source. Recently Pakhnachua has become a new gram p...

TDP leader K Atchennaidu sent to 14 days remand

The ACB court here has ordered 14 days remand for TDP leader K Atchennaidu. The ACB Court Judge also ordered to provide Atchennaidu medical treatment due to his health condition.Advocate Posani Venkateawarlu told ANI over the phone that he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020