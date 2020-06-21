Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia's most volatile volcano spews ash in new eruption

Mount Merapi's clouds of ash, accompanied by a rumbling sound heard kilometers (miles) away, blanketed several villages on the main island of Java. Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center did not raise Merapi's alert status, which already was at the third-highest level since it began erupting last August.

PTI | Yogyakarta | Updated: 21-06-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 11:21 IST
Indonesia's most volatile volcano spews ash in new eruption
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia's most volatile volcano on Sunday spewed ash and hot gas in a massive column as high as 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) into the sky. Mount Merapi's clouds of ash, accompanied by a rumbling sound heard kilometers (miles) away, blanketed several villages on the main island of Java.

Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center did not raise Merapi's alert status, which already was at the third-highest level since it began erupting last August. Villagers living on Merapi's fertile slopes are advised to stay 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the crater's mouth and should be aware of the peril of lava, the agency said.

The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) mountain is the most active of 500 Indonesian volcanoes. It has rumbled and generated dark hot clouds since last year. Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 353 people.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a horseshoe-shaped series of fault lines around the ocean.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM performs yoga at official residence, Delhi BJP leaders practice asanas in groups

The national capital on Sunday celebrated the International Day of Yoga under the shadow of COVID-19, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal practicing asanas at his residence, while several other city leaders performed yoga in small groups. T...

Malls see 77 pc degrowth in 1st half of June; consumer sentiment low: Report

Malls witnessed 77 per cent degrowth while high street retail showed a decline of 61 per cent in business in the first half of June, as compared to the same period last year, with consumer sentiment remaining low even after lockdown relaxat...

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book, a federal judge ruled Saturday, despite efforts by the Trump administration to block the release because of concerns that classified information ...

Asanas on ice blocks, silambam asanas mark IYD amidst lockdown

A rapid sequenceof yogasanas for an hour on huge ice blocks and asanas with silambam, a traditional Tamil martial arts, marked the sixth International Day of Yogacelebrations in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The Coronavirus pandemic did not appear ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020