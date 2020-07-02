Left Menu
Development News Edition

How to rid East Africa of locusts? Serve them in a kebab or drive them to cannibalism

Eat them, poison them, and use scent to drive them to cannibalism - as a second wave of locusts threatens to devour East Africa's crops, scientists in a Nairobi lab are experimenting with novel ways to kill them. Swarms are the worst for three generations, encouraged by unseasonably wet weather and dispersed by a record number of cyclones.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:30 IST
How to rid East Africa of locusts? Serve them in a kebab or drive them to cannibalism
Representative Image Image Credit: www.fao.org

Eat them, poison them, and use scent to drive them to cannibalism - as a second wave of locusts threatens to devour East Africa's crops, scientists in a Nairobi lab are experimenting with novel ways to kill them.

Swarms are the worst for three generations, encouraged by unseasonably wet weather and dispersed by a record number of cyclones. The destructive pests could cost East Africa and Yemen $8.5 billion this year, the World Bank has said. Locusts are usually controlled by spraying them with pesticides before they can fly, but the chemicals can damage other insects and the environment.

So scientists at the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) are experimenting with biopesticides and the use of locusts as human and animal food as they look for environmentally-friendly extermination methods. ICIPE researchers were a part of a group that discovered an isolated from a fungus, Metharizium acrid, could kill locusts without harming other creatures. The isolate is now being used across East Africa.

Now researchers are pouring through 500 other fungi and microbes in their biobank in the hope of discovering another locust poison. ICIPE scientist Baldwyn Torto's research has mostly focused on locust smells and pheromones.

Before locusts can fly they have a certain chemistry and therefore a unique smell that allows them to remain in a group, he said. That smell changes as locusts mature. Disseminating the scent of an adult among the young can help destroy swarms.

"They get disoriented, the group breaks into pieces, they cannibalize each other and they become even more susceptible to biopesticides," he said. A lower-tech, but still an environmentally-friendly way of combating locusts are eating them.

ICIPE is developing nets and backpack-vacuums to capture large numbers of locusts. The protein-rich insects can then be cooked or crushed into meal or oil suitable for animal feed or human consumption. ICIPE organizes regular events to normalize the consumption of insects. Researcher Chrysantus Tanga eats the insects himself. In the ICIPE cafe, the heads, legs, and wings have been removed.

"They have to make it presentable for a first-timer," Tanga said motioning towards colorful plates of locust-based meals prepared by ICIPE chefs, ranging from deep-fried with tartar sauce to skewered among vegetables in a kebab. "For me, I'll eat 100% of it... whatever is crunchy."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Declare Priyanka Gandhi Vadra CM candidate, UP path for revival of Cong: Karti Chidambaram

Suggesting that Uttar Pradesh is the path for the national revival of the Congress, Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday advocated for declaring partys General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the...

Sonam Kapoor gets nostalgic as 'I Hate Luv Storys' clocks 10 years

The romantic comedy film I Hate Luv Storys starring Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan in the lead has completed 10 years of its release today. The Neerja actor, Kapoor, celebrated the one decade mark of her magical film by sharing on Instagram th...

Manohar should assess damage he did to Indian cricket: Former BCCI secy Shah

Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah hit out at the outgoing ICC chairman Shahshank Manohar urging him to take time off and reflect on the kind of damage he has inflicted on Indian cricket. Manohar on Wednesday stepped down two two-year term...

Maha: Missing boy reunited with family after four years

A boy, who went missing from Navi Mumbai when he was 10 years old, was traced to Karnataka and reunited with his parents after four years, police said on Thursday. The boy had gone missing from Taloja area in July 2016 and the police had re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020