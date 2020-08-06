Left Menu
Kenya: Government says plans to plant 2 billion trees by 2022 still on course

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 06-08-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 13:02 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Kiptoock)

The government of Kenya has said that plans to plant 2 billion trees by 2022 are still on course. Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Dr. Chris Kiptoo has said the move is aimed at enhancing the country's forest cover and reclaim 5.1 million Ha of the degraded landscape, according to a news report by Capital FM.

While giving a Keynote address during a Webinar hosted by the Konza Technopolis, Dr. Chris Kiptoo said the government had hoped to plant 500 million trees this year, 700million trees in 2021, and 800 million trees in 2022, but the challenge has been the availability of seedlings.

Dr. Kiptoo said the Government is going to map, register, and certify tree nurseries as part of post-COVID-19 plans. This includes a tree nursery in Konza Technopolis.

The PS added, " we are in line with the country's tree planting strategy and efforts to achieve our global commitment with respect to climate change, biodiversity conservation, and land degradation."

"We are keen to rally 35 million Kenyans to plant trees. If we say we plant 60 seedlings in one day, that is actually 2 billion trees," he added.

He further said that the Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) has indicated that the country needs 100tonnes of seeds for the 2 billion trees.

