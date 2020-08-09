Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Scientists develop low-cost method to test mask effectiveness against viral droplets

Using widely available tools, scientists have developed a simple method to visualise how effectively different types of masks prevent the spread of droplets that could contain novel coronavirus particles, an advance which could aid small scale mask producers to optimise designs, and help community outreach organisations demonstrate proper mask fitting procedures.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 13:57 IST
COVID-19: Scientists develop low-cost method to test mask effectiveness against viral droplets

Using widely available tools, scientists have developed a simple method to visualise how effectively different types of masks prevent the spread of droplets that could contain novel coronavirus particles, an advance which could aid small scale mask producers to optimise designs, and help community outreach organisations demonstrate proper mask fitting procedures. The technique, described in the journal Science Advances, is still in the early stages, and has so far only been tested in a small group of people, the scientists said. According to the researchers from Duke University in the US, the preliminary, proof-of-principle findings suggest that professional-grade N95 masks, surgical or polypropylene masks, and handmade cotton masks may all block much of the droplet-spray produced when wearers speak. However, they said bandanas and neck fleeces likely provide little protection, as the scientists observed that more droplets are expelled through these materials.

They said this is likely because the materials break up larger droplets as they pass through the material. In the study, the scientists evaluated the effectiveness of 14 different types of masks and other frequently substituted face coverings, using a simple approach in which either one male speaker or, in some cases, four speakers wore each mask while standing in a dark enclosure. The speaker then uttered the phrase "stay healthy, people" five times in the direction of a laser beam, which scattered light from the droplets released during speech, the study noted. A cell phone camera recorded the droplets and a simple computer algorithm counted them, the scientists added. The setup, intentionally designed to be simple and inexpensive, can be replicated by non-experts, according to the researchers. They said the hardware it requires, including laser equipment, is commonly available and can be purchased for less than USD 200. While the researchers acknowledge the need for further testing, they suggested based on the findings that N95 masks without valves blocked droplet spread best, and surgical or polypropylene masks and handmade cotton face coverings were also effective. But the early findings suggested that bandanas and neck fleeces do not provide protection. "Our work was a demonstration of a simple measurement method, not a systematic mask study," noted Martin Fischer, the study's corresponding author. "More work is required to investigate variations in masks, speakers, and how people wear them. We also want to extend our method to other droplet-generating actions, like coughing and sneezing. Further, we want to explore effects of incorrect placement and moisture saturation," Fischer said.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi zoo undertakes enrichment campaign

The Delhi zoo has undertaken an enrichment campaign to provide its animals conditions similar to their natural habitats and improve their physical and mental health. The exercise aims at stimulating curiosity among animals, and encouraging ...

People who feel dizzy when they stand up are at higher risk of developing dementia: Study

People who get a feeling of dizziness when they stand up maybe at an increased risk of developing dementia, according to a recent study. The study has been published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.The...

Saudi Aramco half-year profits plunge 50% from virus impact

Saudi Aramcos net income plunged by 50 in the first half of the year, according to figures published on Sunday, offering a revealing glimpse into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on one of the worlds biggest oil producers. Profits for...

Cong must find full-term president to arrest perception of being 'rudderless': Tharoor

The Congress must expedite the process of finding a full-term president to arrest the growing public perception that the party is adrift and rudderless, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday. Tharoor also said that he certain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020