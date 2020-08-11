Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists, engineers from India, US can widen research under special technology fund: Indian Ambassador

Scientists and engineers from India and the US can widen their opportunities for research under the COVID-19 Virtual Networks that is being developed as part of the India-US Science and Technology Endowment Fund(IUSTEF), Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 11-08-2020 07:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 07:43 IST
Scientists, engineers from India, US can widen research under special technology fund: Indian Ambassador

Scientists and engineers from India and the US can widen their opportunities for research under the COVID-19 Virtual Networks that is being developed as part of the India-US Science and Technology Endowment Fund(IUSTEF), Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said. Speaking at a webinar titled India-US Partnership, healthcare and medical research, Sandhu said scientists and engineers from India and the US have tremendous scope for bilateral cooperation in the area of healthcare and medical research during the current time of coronavirus pandemic.

"India and the US are actively engaged in healthcare and medical research during COVID-19 pandemic and there is a tremendous scope for bilateral cooperation in this area that needs to be tapped and build on the synergies that exist in this sector," Sandhu said. "Since the initial days of the outbreak of COVID, our scientists and institutions have been actively engaged in exchange of information. COVID-19 Virtual Networks being developed under IUSTEF will allow Indian and the US scientists and engineers to carry our joint research activities virtually and leverage current infrastructure and funding mechanism," he added.

The aim of USISTEF is to support and foster joint applied R&D to generate public good through the commercialisation of technology developed through sustained partnerships between US and Indian researchers and entrepreneurs. Sandhu highlighted the works being done by the India with the US private sector.

“India has been working with the US private sector in vaccine development. There are at least three ongoing collaborations of Indian and US companies and institutions to co-develop and produce a COVID-19 vaccine," he said. The interactive panel for the webinar comprised high ranking officials like Dr P D Vaghela, Secretary Department of Pharmaceuticals, India, Dr Peter Hotez, infectious disease specialist and a pediatrician at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and Susan Davenport, Sr VP, Economic Development, Greater Houston Partnership.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Fernandes in extra time lifts Man United into Europa semis

Manchester United needed an extra-time penalty from Bruno Fernandes to scrape into the Europa League semifinals after beating Copenhagen 1-0. In sweltering heat, Uniteds young team controlled the lions share of possession but had a hard tim...

Seven eminent Odisha artists awarded

Seven eminent artists were conferred with the prestigious Dharmapada Samman by the Odisha government. The award, instituted by the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, is given to artists for their lifetime contribution towards conservation, propagat...

Inter Milan beats Leverkusen 2-1 to reach Europa League semi

Romelu Lukaku scored one goal and set up another as Inter Milan defeated a tenacious Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 to reach the Europa League semifinals. Lukaku was the driving force from the start, imposing himself on the game and disrupting the Le...

Punjab ramps up viral testing of COVID-19 to 20,000 tests per day

Countering the surge in Covid-19 cases upfront, Punjab government has upgraded the viral testing of infection in the state to 20,000 tests per day, informed O.P Soni, Medical Education and Research Minister Punjab after inaugurating Corona ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020