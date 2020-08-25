Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany urges Greece-Turkey talks to avoid 'catastrophe' in East Med

Ankara and Athens have traded rhetorical barbs over offshore hydrocarbon rights, drawing the European Union and nearby countries into the dispute, which earlier this month involved a light collision between Turkish and Greek frigates. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who visited Athens ahead of a trip to Ankara, sought to de-escalate tensions but said Germany and the EU stood with member Greece.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:06 IST
Germany urges Greece-Turkey talks to avoid 'catastrophe' in East Med
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Germany warned on Tuesday that Greece and Turkey risked a military clash unless they turn to dialogue to solve a row over energy resources in the Mediterranean Sea, where the NATO allies geared for rival naval drills in disputed waters. Ankara and Athens have traded rhetorical barbs over offshore hydrocarbon rights, drawing the European Union and nearby countries into the dispute, which earlier this month involved a light collision between Turkish and Greek frigates.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who visited Athens ahead of a trip to Ankara, sought to de-escalate tensions but said Germany and the EU stood with member Greece. "The current situation in the eastern Mediterranean is equivalent to playing with fire," Maas said after meeting his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. "Every little spark can lead to catastrophe."

Greece and Turkey vehemently disagree over the extent of their continental shelves. Tensions escalated after Turkey deployed its Oruc Reis survey vessel to disputed waters this month, in a move Athens called illegal. Greece on Monday issued an advisory, known as a Navtex, that it will hold naval exercises in an area off the Greek island of Crete, after Turkey had said on Sunday that Oruc Reis will operate in the same area until Aug. 27. Greece's advisory then prompted a rival Navtex from Turkey that it would also hold drills there on Tuesday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Greece was "sowing chaos" in the Mediterranean, and warned Athens that it would find itself having to face the Turkish navy on its own. After meeting Maas, Dendias said Greece wanted to talk with Turkey but it would not do so "under threats" and Athens stood ready to defend its rights, adding the dispute was an issue for the entire EU and its security.

A senior Turkish official said Turkey expected Maas to come with a concrete proposal after talks in Greece, and that Athens did not reciprocate Ankara's willingness to start dialogue. "The German visit will surely have positive contributions and results, but it is not realistic to just expect Turkey alone to make concessions," the official, who requested anonymity, said.

Germany also intervened last month, prompting Ankara to pause operations for talks with Athens. After Greece and Egypt agreed a maritime demarcation deal, however, Turkey resumed operations. EU foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in Berlin on Aug. 27-28 and will discuss the issue.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Italy says China a key strategic partner, despite U.S. concerns

Italy and China need to forge closer ties, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday, potentially putting Rome at odds with Washington, which has raised alarm over Beijings economic ambitions. Di Maio was speaking after talks w...

25 die, 12,800 face health problems due to extreme heat in Japan

Tokyo Japan, Aug 25 ANISputnik Close to 12,800 people suffered health complications and 25 others died as a result of persisting extreme temperatures in Japan over the past week, the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Tues...

Army chief: Militant leader likely killed in Philippines

Abu Sayyaf militants may have staged suicide bombings that killed 14 people to avenge the death of a Filipino leader of the Islamic State group in the southern Philippines following a clash with troops last month, the army chief said Tuesda...

COVID-19: Germany warns against travel to southeast France

Germany is warning against travel to the Paris region and part of southeastern France as coronavirus infections rebound. The warning against nonessential travel issued by the foreign ministry on Monday evening came as Germanys national dise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020