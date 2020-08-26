4.1 magnitude quake hits West Bengal's Durgapur
ANI | Durgapur (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:10 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Durgapur in West Bengal on Wednesday, informed the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 7:54 am today in the region.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
