4.1 magnitude quake hits West Bengal's Durgapur

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Durgapur in West Bengal on Wednesday, informed the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Durgapur (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:10 IST
Graphical representation of the earthquake's location. [Photo: National Centre for Seismology/Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 7:54 am today in the region.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

