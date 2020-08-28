Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hurricane Laura: Most dangerous hurricane to hit the US this season

Hurricane Laura is by far the most intense and dangerous hurricane to hit the United States this season, the UN weather agency said on Friday, the day after it made landfall on the US Gulf Coast.

UN News | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:55 IST
Hurricane Laura: Most dangerous hurricane to hit the US this season
According to news reports, some 1,500 people are being sent into Louisiana for rescue and clean up missions, including troops from the National Guard. Image Credit: Twitter(@NHC_Atlantic)

While it is difficult to link any individual tropical cyclone to climate change, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) expects to see more powerful storms in future as a result of global warming.

Laura is the seventh named storm to landfall in the US this season, which has just begun what is traditionally its most intense period. It intensified within 24 hours from a Category 1 to a strong Category 4 on the Saffir Simson hurricane scale.

According to news reports, some 1,500 people are being sent into Louisiana for rescue and clean up missions, including troops from the National Guard.

Winds of up to 150 mph caused severe damage, including the death of at least six people, and left half a million homes without power. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted that the hurricane has left roads flooded and wildlife displaced, warning people to stay vigilant.

Breaking it down

Because storms feed on warm water, and higher water temperatures lead to sea-level rise, an increase in the risk of flooding during high tides and in the event of storm surges follow, WMO explained.

Moreover, warmer air also holds more atmospheric water vapour, which enables tropical storms to strengthen and unleash more precipitation.

"Sea level rise, which very likely has a substantial human contribution to the global mean observed rise...could be causing higher storm surge levels for tropical cyclones that do occur", Tom Knutson, Chair of the WMO Task Team on Tropical Cyclones and Climate Change said in a statement.

Anthropogenic warming

Anthropogenic warming, which is caused by human activity, accompanied by an increase in atmospheric moisture will likely cause tropical cyclone rainfall rates to increase in the future, WMO pointed out.

"Models project an increase on the order of 10-15 per cent for rainfall rates averaged within about 100 km of the storm for a 2 degrees Celsius global warming scenario," said Mr Knutson.

Moreover, it is likely that the intensity of tropical cyclones around the world will increase on average, implying an even larger percentage increase in the destructive potential per storm.

Uncertainty ahead

However, the WMO official flagged that storm size responses to anthropogenic warming are "uncertain".

While the global proportion of tropical cyclones that reach intense Category 4 and 5 levels will "likely increase due to anthropogenic warming over the next century", Mr Knutson questioned "the global number" of Category 4 and 5 storms in future projections since "most modelling studies project a decrease (or little change) in the global frequency of all tropical cyclones combined".

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One year will be wasted if medical, engineering exams not conducted on time: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday backed the governments decision saying that one year of students will be wasted if the entrance tests are not conducted on time. Speaking to reporters here, he said, NEET and JEE...

In a week of layoffs, MGM Resorts adds 18,000 more

MGM Resorts is laying off 18,000 people as an unchecked pandemic leaves economic scars across numerous U.S. industries, particularly those that really on healthy crowds of people. Casinos in Nevada closed March 17. Unemployment in the state...

PM wants to make the country Vishva Guru Bharat: Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision is to make the country Vishva Guru Bharat. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was speaking at the virtual inaugural ev...

Hamptons Film Festival selects 'With Drawn Arms' documentary as opener

The world premiere of the American football wide receiver - Tommie Smiths documentary With Drawn Arms will open the Hamptons International Film Festival on October 8. According to Variety, the film, directed by Glenn Kaino and Afshin, follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020