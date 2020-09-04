Left Menu
2.8 magnitude earthquake occurs near Mumbai: NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale and 10 km depth occurred at 91 km North of Mumbai, Maharashtra on Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Updated: 04-09-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:14 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 occurred near Mumbai today morning, said NCS. . Image Credit: ANI

The earthquake occurred at 10:33 am.

"An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the richer scale and 10 km depth occurred 91 km North of Mumbai, Maharashtra today at 10:33 IST," the NCS said. (ANI)

