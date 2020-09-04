Left Menu
U’Khand: Master plan for Badrinath temple beautification ready

Proposed works under the plan also include beautification of the ponds around the temple, street scaping, queue management, developing Badrish Van and a parking facility near it besides riverfront development in a phased manner, she said.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A master plan has been prepared to beautify the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand and upgrade facilities for devotees around it, an official said. Development works around the Himalayan temple are to be carried out in three phases as per the master plan, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadouriya told reporters after a meeting held here on Friday to give final touches to the plan.

Proposed works under the plan also include beautification of the ponds around the temple, street scaping, queue management, developing Badrish Van and a parking facility near it besides riverfront development in a phased manner, she said.

