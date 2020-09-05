Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korea blames officials' inaction for typhoon casualties

North Korea's ruling party is calling for the punishment of officials whose failure to follow orders resulted in "dozens of casualties" during typhoons that lashed the Korean peninsula this week, a state newspaper reported on Saturday. The isolated country has been grappling with torrential rains, floods and typhoons in one of the wettest rainy seasons on record.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 09:02 IST
North Korea blames officials' inaction for typhoon casualties
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

North Korea's ruling party is calling for the punishment of officials whose failure to follow orders resulted in "dozens of casualties" during typhoons that lashed the Korean peninsula this week, a state newspaper reported on Saturday.

The isolated country has been grappling with torrential rains, floods and typhoons in one of the wettest rainy seasons on record. Rodong Sinmun, an official party newspaper, reported that officials in Wonsan, an eastern coastal city hit especially hard by Typhoon Maysak, and surrounding Kangwon Province did not implement instructions to secure buildings at risk and prepare for a potential evacuation of residents.

"Dozens of casualties have occurred ... because of red tape and tricks among the city and provincial officials who did not accept the party's guidelines," the newspaper said. The party held a meeting to review the officials' wrongdoings and seek strict legal punishment, the newspaper added.

On Wednesday, state television aired rare live reports of storm surge and torrential rains including from Wonsan, showing a damaged bridge, a flooded square and buildings and a van carrying loudspeakers to broadcast safety warnings. The Rodong Sinmun separately reported activities to recover destroyed farms in the central county of Unpa, the country's breadbasket, while soldiers were seen repairing homes, bridges and river banks nationwide.

Concerns are growing about further crop damage and food supplies as the impoverished North braces for another, potentially more powerful typhoon, Haishen, which is on track to batter the peninsula's east coast starting Monday. 38 North, a U.S. think tank specialised in North Korea, said commercial satellite imagery showed more than 100 military and fishing vessels docked at the eastern port of Sinpo on Friday, much more than the usual 30-40, ahead of the typhoon.

But the shipyard, a major submarine base where submarine-launched ballistic missiles have been tested, appears to have suffered little damage from the recent storms, the think tank said.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Clusterzap, Marketing Automation Player Powered by AI Wins TiE50 Award at TiEcon 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Clusterzap is excited to announce that it has been selected as a 2020 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This 10-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the worlds largest ...

Honor's Watch ES: An affordable smartwatch with AMOLED display, 10-day battery life

HIGHLIGHTS1.64 AMOLED touch display95 workout modes247 heart rate monitorStress and Sleep Monitor10-day of battery lifeAt the IFA 2020 event, Honor unveiled the Watch ES alongside the Honor Watch GS Pro rugged smartwatch. The Honor Watch ES...

Judge orders US to stop detaining migrant children in hotels

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Friday to stop detaining immigrant children in hotels before expelling them from the United States, saying the much-criticized practice skirted fundamental humanitarian protections. US D...

Seven killed after bus transporting labourers collided with truck in Raipur

Seven people were killed while seven others were injured after a bus transporting labourers, from Odishas Ganjam district to Gujarats Surat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi here on Saturday, according to Ajay Yadav, Senior Superintende...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020