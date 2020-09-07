Left Menu
Development News Edition

Typhoon Haishen threatens Korea after battering Japan

The storm, packing sustained winds of up to 112 km (70 miles) per hour, temporarily cut power to more than 75,000 households and displaced some 3,100 people in South Korea after making landfall on the southeastern tip of the peninsula, according to the safety ministry. At least two people died, two more were missing and five others were injured, mostly in southern regions hit by flooding, the ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 18:15 IST
Typhoon Haishen threatens Korea after battering Japan
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

South Korea hunkered down as Typhoon Haishen rolled northwards along the country's east coast on Monday, a day after the powerful storm battered Japan's southern islands, where four people are missing following a landslide. The storm, packing sustained winds of up to 112 km (70 miles) per hour, temporarily cut power to more than 75,000 households and displaced some 3,100 people in South Korea after making landfall on the southeastern tip of the peninsula, according to the safety ministry.

At least two people died, two more were missing and five others were injured, mostly in southern regions hit by flooding, the ministry said. The wild weather uprooted trees and caused landslides near apartment buildings on Geoje Island, off the southeastern tip of the peninsula, local media footage and photos showed.

Two nuclear reactors in the city of Gyeongju, around 375 km (235 miles) southeast of Seoul were shut down, according to Yonhap news agency. More than 340 flights and 114 shipping routes around the country were cancelled, while nearly 6,000 schools switched to remote learning or cut class hours.

Entry to national parks and some national train services have been suspended, the ministry said. But the weather agency eased safety warnings later in the day as the typhoon moved off towards North Korea.

President Moon Jae-in expressed concerns about potential further damage to some regions already pummelled by earlier typhoons, requesting a quick on-site survey so that hard-hit areas could be designated as special disaster zones and receive extra aid. In Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported that four people were missing and more than 50 people were injured in the wake of the typhoon. The four went missing in a village in the southern prefecture of Miyazaki after a mudslide hit the office of a construction firm, Kyodo said.

Among the injured were a woman who fell down a flight of stairs in the dark and four people who sustained cuts after the glass windows of an evacuation centre were blown in. Kyushu Electric said about 290,000 houses were still without power as of 1 p.m. (0400 GMT).

Almost 2 million people had been ordered to evacuate the region, which was still recovering from heavy rains and flooding in July that killed 83 people. Typhoon Haishen comes just days after Typhoon Maysak smashed into the Korean peninsula, leaving at least two dead and thousands without power.

NORTH KOREA North Korea, which bore the brunt of both Maysak and Typhoon Bavi a week earlier, was on high alert as the storm approached its southeastern province of Kangwon on Monday afternoon.

Live footage on state TV, a rarity that has now been broadcast for three weeks, showed shaking trees, high waves and flooded bridges and roads in Tongchon and Wonsan, both in Kangwon, bordering the South. All Tongchon residents and many others in the province had been evacuated, the broadcaster said. "Flood warnings were issued for rivers, streams and reservoirs as many of them have not yet been able to shed the water swollen by the earlier typhoon," the official KCTV said, adding some northern rivers could be hit by up to 200 millimetres in rainfall until Tuesday.

North Korea's agriculture sector is particularly vulnerable to severe weather, and this summer's storms and floods have raised concerns over the country's tenuous food situation. The country's leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday toured coastal areas hit by Maysak, and ordered party members to join the recovery effort.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

CAI awarded ISO:9001:2015 certification

The Cotton Association of India CAI on Monday said it has been awarded globally recognised standard - ISO 90012015 certification. The certification testifies to the fact that the cotton testing and other services rendered by CAI meets the r...

Vietnam begins trial of 29 villagers in deadly land dispute

A Vietnamese court on Monday began the trial of 29 villagers accused of involvement in a deadly clash with police over a land dispute, state media reported. State broadcaster VTV said 25 of the defendants are accused of murdering three poli...

RJD hits out at BJP over 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' posters

By Nishant Ketu Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD hit out at the BJP after its Bihar unit released Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput posters in the run-up to Assembly polls.Whom are you demanding justice from Who are you fooling You have a strong gov...

ASEM calls for concerted international cooperation to combat COVID-19

Describing the COVID-19 pandemic as an unparalleled global health crisis that has caused grave disruptions to the world economy, the Asia-Europe Meeting ASEM on Monday called for concerted international cooperation, with transparent and tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020