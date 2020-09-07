Ten labourers killed in Pak mine collapse

Ten labourers killed in Pak mine collapsePTI | Peshawar | Updated: 07-09-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 23:45 IST
At least 10 labourers were killed and eight others left injured on Monday when a marble mine they were working in collapsed due to landslides in northwest Pakistan, a senior official said.
The incident happened in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the labourers were busy in excavation and the mine collapsed and buried them.
"Ten labourers have died in the incident and their bodies have been retrieved from the debris of the marble mines," Khateer Ahmed, DG Rescue 1122, said. He said eight other injured miners are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
