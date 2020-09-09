Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the run

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 02:25 IST
Science News Roundup: Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the run
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the run

The African wild dog distinguishes itself from rival predators like lions and hyenas by using the unique hunting style of chasing prey over long distances until the target collapses from exhaustion, instead of relying upon speed, strength or stealth. A comprehensive new anatomical study of this endangered species, also known as the African painted dog or Cape hunting dog, has identified crucial evolutionary adaptations for endurance running in the animal's forelimb bones, muscles and ligaments that help sustain its life on the run.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK police to charge man with murder over stabbings in Birmingham

British police will charge Zephaniah McLeod, 27, with one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a spate of stabbings in Birmingham City on Sunday, the Crown Prosecution Service CPS said on Tuesday.This decision was ...

S.Korea's defiant churches face backlash for hampering COVID-19 response

South Koreas latest COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a public backlash against conservative Christian churches for defying government orders aimed at preventing the diseases spread. At least a third of the 4,500 COVID-19 cases confirmed in t...

Colombia makes arrests in sex trafficking plot that lured women to China

Colombian police broke up an accused sex trafficking ring that recruited women in Colombia and forced them into prostitution in China, authorities said on Tuesday, exposing a plot of criminal deception that preyed upon poor and vulnerable w...

Soccer-Factbox on Ronaldo's Portugal career

Factbox on the Portugal career of Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored his 100th and 101st international goals on Tuesday - Makes Portugal debut in 1-0 friendly win over Kazakhstan in August 2003.- Selected for Portugals squad at Euro 2004, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020