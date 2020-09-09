Left Menu
J-K: LG orders inquiry into seepage incidents in border bunkers

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into incidents of seepage in underground bunkers constructed along the International Border (IB) to ensure safety of civilians during shelling by Pakistani troops.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into incidents of seepage in underground bunkers constructed along the International Border (IB) to ensure safety of civilians during shelling by Pakistani troops. He ordered the inquiry during his visit to Kathua to review the developmental scenario of the district.

So far, over 9,900 bunkers have been constructed along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu division. There have been complaints of seepage in bunkers, especially in Kathua. A total of 2,126 bunkers have been constructed in the district.

The LG took cognisance of the seepage incidents in border bunkers and ordered an inquiry so that responsibility can be fixed for lapses, if any, an official spokesperson said. The Centre had in December 2017 sanctioned the construction of 14,460 individual and community bunkers for border residents who bear the brunt of Pakistani shelling along the LoC and the IB.

During his visit, the LG also met various public representatives and delegations to get the first-hand understanding of local issues and developmental aspirations of the people of the district, the spokesperson said. The LG also e-inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 31.77 crore and laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 18.87 crore, he said.

The LG, he added, called for regular review of mega projects, including the Industrial Biotechnology Park and the Government Medical College, to ensure their timely completion. "Comprehensive mechanism is being put in place for carrying out developmental activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The ongoing development works are being monitored for their implementation in right earnest," Sinha said.

He asked officers to lay special focus on prompt service delivery through speedy and timely disposal of public grievances. He also directed them to mobilise all available resources for the completion of all projects. Taking serious note of the slow progress of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) projects in Kathua, the LG directed the concerned officers to expedite the pace of work to complete them within the stipulated time.

On the educational front, Sinha directed the deputy commissioner to submit a plan to cover 52 identified schools lacking provision of water or electricity so that necessary steps can be taken to ensure that 100 per cent educational institutions have basic amenities.

