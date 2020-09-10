Five wild dogs found dead, team to find out cause formed

A special team was formed on Thursday to carry out an inquiry into the death of five wild dogs (Dhole) due to poisoning in Singara forest range in the Nilgiris district. Four dogs were found dead on Wednesday and one death was reported this afternoon.

Samples collected for postmortem were sent to a forensic lab in Coimbatore and histopathological analysis in Chennai. It was established that the carcasses contained Chital (deer) meat, official sources said.

Suspecting poisoning in the meat, a case has been registered and an offence report submitted to the Gudalur Judicial Magistrate, the sources said. To find out the reason behind the death and reported poisoning, a special team has been formed and it would submit a report to the forest department, they said.