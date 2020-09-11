Wall of residential complex collapses, cars under debris

The wall of a residential complex at Kuntikan here collapsed on Friday, burying several cars parked in the area, police sources said. The debris fell on the compound of a hostel behind the residential complex, the sources said.

Police and fire service personnel were removing the debris. At least 10 cars were said to have been buried under the debris, they said.

It was believed that the collapse was triggered by the heavy rains in the city over last two days. City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and taluk tahsildar Guruprasad visited the spot.