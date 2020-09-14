Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAEA in wide-ranging talks with Saudi Arabia on tougher nuclear checks

And nothing makes me think that this is not going to be the case." If Saudi Arabia were to introduce nuclear material into the research reactor in Riyadh that is near completion, it would void the SQP and its exemptions from regular safeguards. The sides are also discussing an extra agreement known as the Additional Protocol that provides for tougher checks including snap inspections at undeclared locations, Grossi said.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:14 IST
IAEA in wide-ranging talks with Saudi Arabia on tougher nuclear checks
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is in wide-ranging talks with Saudi Arabia about tougher supervision of the kingdom's nuclear activities, the agency said on Monday, part of a wider effort to eliminate a "weakness" in the global inspections regime. Saudi Arabia has a nascent nuclear programme that it wants to expand to eventually include proliferation-sensitive uranium enrichment. It is unclear where its ambitions end, since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in 2018 it would develop nuclear weapons if regional rival Iran did.

Riyadh has yet to fire up its first nuclear reactor, allowing its programme to still be monitored under the Small Quantities Protocol (SQP), an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency that exempts less advanced states from many reporting obligations and inspections. "We are in conversation with them. They are interested in developing nuclear energy, for peaceful purposes of course," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said when asked about verification in Saudi Arabia.

"So it is obvious that when they upgrade their activities including by the introduction of nuclear material in the kingdom, then we will have to have a stronger safeguards system. And nothing makes me think that this is not going to be the case." If Saudi Arabia were to introduce nuclear material into the research reactor in Riyadh that is near completion, it would void the SQP and its exemptions from regular safeguards.

The sides are also discussing an extra agreement known as the Additional Protocol that provides for tougher checks including snap inspections at undeclared locations, Grossi said. Asked whether Riyadh should sign up to the Additional Protocol, he said: "We are discussing everything."

The talks are part of a push to get 31 states with early versions of the SQP to rescind them or switch to upgraded texts. "This is essential to address a weakness in the IAEA safeguards system," Grossi said in a statement to the IAEA Board of Governors.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

PCB seeks ECB help for creating bio-secure environment for Zimbabwe series

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has approached the England Cricket Board, seeking advice about creating a bio-secure environment for the forthcoming international series against Zimbabwe. England had hosted Pakistan in bio-secure environment...

Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite coronavirus concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump held a Nevada campaign rally at an indoor venue on Sunday despite public health professionals warnings against large indoor gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. A Republican, Trump railed against his Democ...

Farm ordinances: Farmers hold protest in Punjab, block roads

Farmers in Punjab blocked three roads, including the Amritsar-Delhi national highway, and held agitations at several places on Monday against three farm ordinances promulgated by the Centre. While different farmers outfits raised slogans ag...

UPDATE 5-Japan's Suga wins party leadership race, headed for premiership

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, a loyal aide to outgoing prime minister Shinzo Abe, won a landslide victory in a ruling party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for Japans first change of leader in nearly eight y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020