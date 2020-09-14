Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dismay as huge chunk of Greenland's ice cap breaks off

Annual end-of-melt-season changes for the Arctic's largest ice shelf in Northeast Greenland are measured by optical satellite imagery, the survey known as GEUS said.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:28 IST
Dismay as huge chunk of Greenland's ice cap breaks off
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

An enormous chunk of Greenland's ice cap has broken off in the far northeastern Arctic, a development that scientists say is evidence of rapid climate change. The glacier section that broke off is 110 square kilometers (42.3 square miles). It came off of the fjord called Nioghalvfjerdsfjorden, which is roughly 80 kilometers (50 miles) long and 20 kilometers (12 miles) wide, the National Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said Monday.

The glacier is at the end of the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream, where it flows off the land and into the ocean. Annual end-of-melt-season changes for the Arctic's largest ice shelf in Northeast Greenland are measured by optical satellite imagery, the survey known as GEUS said. It shows that the area's ice losses for the past two years each exceeded 50 square kilometers (19 square miles).

The ice shelf has lost 160 square miles (62 square miles), an area nearly twice that of Manhattan in New York, since 1999. "We should be very concerned about what appears to be progressive disintegration at the Arctic's largest remaining ice shelf," said GEUS professor Jason Box.

"Another massive chunk of vital sea ice has fallen into the ocean," said Greenpeace spokeswoman Laura Meller who is aboard the organization's ship Arctic Sunrise at the edge of the sea ice. "This is yet another alarm bell being rung by the climate crisis in a rapidly heating Arctic." Last week, Ruth Mottram, an ice scientist at the Danish Meteorological Institute in Copenhagen, said, "again this year, the ice sheet has lost more ice than has been added in the form of snow." "What is thought-provoking is that if we ... had seen this meltdown 30 years ago, we would have called it extreme. So in recent years, we have become accustomed to a high meltdown." In August, a study showed that Greenland lost a record amount of ice during an extra-warm 2019, with the melt massive enough to cover California in more than 1.25 meters (4 feet) of water.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

PCB seeks ECB help for creating bio-secure environment for Zimbabwe series

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has approached the England Cricket Board, seeking advice about creating a bio-secure environment for the forthcoming international series against Zimbabwe. England had hosted Pakistan in bio-secure environment...

Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite coronavirus concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump held a Nevada campaign rally at an indoor venue on Sunday despite public health professionals warnings against large indoor gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. A Republican, Trump railed against his Democ...

Farm ordinances: Farmers hold protest in Punjab, block roads

Farmers in Punjab blocked three roads, including the Amritsar-Delhi national highway, and held agitations at several places on Monday against three farm ordinances promulgated by the Centre. While different farmers outfits raised slogans ag...

UPDATE 5-Japan's Suga wins party leadership race, headed for premiership

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, a loyal aide to outgoing prime minister Shinzo Abe, won a landslide victory in a ruling party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for Japans first change of leader in nearly eight y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020