Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Metro develops indigenous signalling technology under 'Make in India'

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Engineers Day (September 15) today took a major step towards the development of an indigenously-built CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) based signalling technology for metro railway with the launch of the i-ATS, which is an important sub-system of the signalling system," the DMRC said in a statement. ATS (Automatic Train Supervision) is a computer based system, which manages train operations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:34 IST
Delhi Metro develops indigenous signalling technology under 'Make in India'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The DMRC on Tuesday said it has taken a major step towards development of an indigenously-built signalling technology for metro trains in line with the government's flagship 'Make in India' initiative. As part of it, i-ATS, an important sub-system of the signalling system, was launched on Tuesday, it said. "The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Engineers Day (September 15) today took a major step towards the development of an indigenously-built CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) based signalling technology for metro railway with the launch of the i-ATS, which is an important sub-system of the signalling system," the DMRC said in a statement.

ATS (Automatic Train Supervision) is a computer based system, which manages train operations. This system is indispensable for high density operations such as the metro, where services are scheduled every few minutes, it said. i-ATS is the indigenously developed technology, which will significantly reduce the dependence of Indian metros on foreign vendors dealing with such technologies, officials said.

This prototype system as well as a state-of-the-art laboratory for further developing other sub- systems of the CBTC technology was inaugurated at Shastri Park by Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in the presence of DMRC's Managing Director Mangu Singh, and other senior officials, it said. "It is really a proud occasion to start something like this which is going to add to our strength on the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The way we have promoted indigenization in the development of metros in the country, I am fully confident that this Indian system will also be sold outside and we will be the leaders in this area as well," Mishra said.

Singh termed this achievement as a "major step" forward towards the development of indigenous technologies required for the operation of metro rail systems. "This is a very important step towards the development of an indigenous CBTC system. I am sure that we will be able to work together and scale newer heights to completely indigenize metro railway construction as well as operations," he said.

Technology systems such as the CBTC are primarily controlled by the European countries and Japan. As part of the 'Make in India' initiative of the government of India, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has decided to indigenize the CBTC technology, the statement said. Along with DMRC, Niti Aayog, MoHUA, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and C-DAC are part of this development. DMRC has been nominated to lead this important 'Make in India' initiative, the statement said. To take the project forward, DMRC and BEL entered into a MoU for development of this indigenous ATS system. A dedicated team of DMRC and BEL, Ghaziabad worked together round the clock to take this important step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', it added.

DMRC has decided to use indigenous ATS (i-ATS) while upgrading the ATS of line 1 (Red Line) i.e. from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal, Ghaziabad. The same shall also be used in Phase-IV, the DMRC said. Some of the important features of this technology are that it can work with Train Control and Signalling Systems of different suppliers; i-ATS can work with different levels of technology of Train control and Signalling Systems, it said.

Predictive maintenance module shall also be introduced in the Phase-IV corridors using the i-ATS system, the statement said. Another MoU was signed on the occasion with BEL for indigenous development of "Rolling Stock Drivers Training System" for training driving and troubleshooting skills to train operators, it said.

"We are totally dependent on import for this. It will be a mock up of a train's driving cab with a computer-based system at the back end, where different real life scenario will be created to train the operator on driving and troubleshooting skills," the DMRC said. The training systems, popularly known as driving simulators, procured so far are rolling stock-specific. The indigenous system can be utilised for multiple stocks by selecting from among the options available in the database, it said.

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief to appoint special envoy to broker peace in Libya

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a special envoy to broker peace in Libya, although Russia and China abstained from voting on the resolution that also extended the U.N. mission in the ...

Trump presides as Israel, 2 Arab states sign historic pacts

Declaring the dawn of a new Middle East, President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed historic diplomatic pacts with Israel and two Gulf Arab nations that he hopes will lead to a new order in the Mideast and cast him as a peacemaker at the heig...

Battle of the battlements - Jerusalem walls used as political canvas

The ramparts of Jerusalem, built for battle, were commandeered for a messaging war between Israelis and Palestinians in the build-up to Israels normalisation deals with two Gulf Arab states.During the White House signing ceremony Israel pro...

Revived grass root democracy in J-K despite attempts by a country to derail the process: India

India on Tuesday said it has revived grass root democracy and provided a new momentum to social and economic development in Jammu and Kashmir despite persistent attempts by a neighbouring country to infiltrate terrorists to derail this proc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020