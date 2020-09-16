Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to inaugurate Kosi rail mega bridge in Bihar on Friday

The Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday that the 'Kosi Rail Mahasetu' (mega bridge) is a watershed moment in the history of Bihar as it will connect the region to the North East and described it as historic. In 1887, a meter gauge link was built between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi in the region but it was washed away during the heavy flood and severe Indo-Nepal earthquake in 1934, the PMO said, adding no attempt was made to restore this rail connectivity for a long period due to the meandering nature of Kosi river.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 18:46 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the "historic" Kosi rail mega bridge through video-conference on Friday and also inaugurate 12 rail projects related to passenger facilities in Bihar, his office said. Modi has either inaugurated or laid the foundation stone of a number of development projects in the poll-bound state in the last few days with sources saying that the total cost of these infrastructure and other programmes would be about Rs 16,000 crore. The Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday that the 'Kosi Rail Mahasetu' (mega bridge) is a watershed moment in the history of Bihar as it will connect the region to the North East and described it as historic.

In 1887, a meter gauge link was built between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi in the region but it was washed away during the heavy flood and severe Indo-Nepal earthquake in 1934, the PMO said, adding no attempt was made to restore this rail connectivity for a long period due to the meandering nature of Kosi river. The mega bridge project was sanctioned by the Union government during 2003-04. It is 1.9 km long and its construction cost is Rs 516 crore, the PMO said.

"This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border. The project was completed during the COVID-Pandemic where the migrant labour also participated in its completion," it added. The 12 other rail projects, which Modi will also inaugurate, include a new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed and third line project between Barh and Bakhtiyarpur.

The inauguration of Kosi rail mega bridge will fulfil the 86-year-old dream and a long wait of the people of the region, the PMO said. The prime minister will also flag off the Saharsa-Asanpur Kupha train from the Supaul station. Once the regular train service begins, this would prove to be highly beneficial to Supaul, Arariya and Saharsa districts, making it easier for those on long distance travel to Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai. He will also inaugurate the railway electrification projects of Muzaffarpur– Sitamarhi, Katihar–New Jalpaiguri, Samastipur-Darbhanga-Jaynagar, Samastipur-Khagaria, and Bhagalpur-Shivnarayanpur sections, the PMO said. Assembly polls in Bihar are slated to be held in October-November, and the Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule sometime this month.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: HC asks accused to move bail plea after filing of charge sheet in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked Jamia Millia Islamia JMI student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, to approach ...

End of Abe era leaves Japan still searching for way forward

Among the challenges awaiting newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is the urgent challenge of how to keep the worlds third largest economy growing as its population ages and shrinks. Yoshihide Suga, Abes former chief spoke...

Russian spymaster accuses US of fomenting Belarus protests

Russias intelligence chief on Wednesday accused the United States of fomenting massive demonstrations against Belarus authoritarian president that have entered their sixth week. Protesters in Belarus are seeking the resignation of Alexander...

Kalyan Singh discharged from Lucknow hospital, shifted to Ghaziabad

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was shifted Wednesday from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow to a private hospital in Ghaziabad, officials said. He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020