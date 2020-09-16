No relief from heat for Haryana, Punjab

Left Menu
Hisar in Haryana was the hottest place in the two states as it recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius -- three degrees above the season's average. Narnaul too experienced hot weather as it recorded a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius while Ambala recorded a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

The maximum temperatures hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, officials said. Hisar in Haryana was the hottest place in the two states as it recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius -- three degrees above the season's average.

Narnaul too experienced hot weather as it recorded a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius while Ambala recorded a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temparture of 36.2 degrees Celsius.           In Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 37.1 degrees Celsius. Amritsar and Ludhiana too recorded above normal maximum temperatures of 35.6 degrees Celsius and 36.6 degrees Celsius respectively. According to the Met department forecast, mainly dry weather is likely to prevail at most places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

