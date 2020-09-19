Dry weather prevails in Delhi

Dry weather prevailed in the national capital on Saturday with the meteorological department predicting similar conditions for another three days. There has been no rain in Delhi for 11 days. The last time the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded any rainfall (1.3 mm) was on September 8.

Lack of rains pushed the mercury up in Delhi over the last few days. On Saturday, the maximum temperature ranged between 36 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city. The national capital has recorded 78 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data. This month, the Safdarjung observatory has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 94.9 mm so far.