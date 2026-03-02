Left Menu

JNU Student Leaders Released: A Victory for Student Activism

Fourteen JNU students, including prominent leaders, were released following their arrest during a protest march. The Delhi court's decision comes amidst ongoing tensions surrounding university policies and governance. The students’ release is hailed by student groups as a triumph for their movement, with protests set to continue.

Updated: 02-03-2026 10:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fourteen Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students have been released from custody following their arrest during last week's protest march, marking what student leaders describe as a significant relief for the university community.

The released individuals include prominent figures such as JNUSU president Aditi Mishra and All India Students' Association president Neha. A Delhi court ordered their immediate release, recognizing the seriousness of assault charges but considering their future academic careers.

The arrests stemmed from a student march at Sabarmati T-Point, confronting university policies and Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's statements. Despite police closure of the university gates, student groups allege excessive force and continue their demands for educational equity and policy reversal.

