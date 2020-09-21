Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 10 killed in Bhiwandi building collapse; 11 rescued

The building was not in the list of dilapidated structures of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, he said. An eyewitness said local residents rushed to the spot immediately after the collapse and helped pull out some persons from the debris.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 09:59 IST
Maha: 10 killed in Bhiwandi building collapse; 11 rescued
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Seven children and three others were killed and 11, including a four-year-old boy, rescued after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town on Monday, police said. Around 10 persons are still feared trapped after the 43-year-old Jhilani building caved in at 3.40 am, police said, adding search operations are underway.

The dead children include a two-year-old, a civic official said. Personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) were seen pulling out the boy, Ubed Quraishi, from the debris and feeding him water.

Bhiwandi is a powerloom town around 10 km from Thane. The building had 40 flats and around 150 persons lived in it, an official said.

A civic official told PTI that the building, located at Narpoli's Patel Compound near Dhamankar Naka, collapsed while the residents were asleep. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot. NDRF DG S N Pradhan said the teams were using a canine squad to search persons trapped in the debris.

A portion of the building collapsed and many occupants were trapped in the debris of the collapsed building, a Thane Municipal Corporation official said. The building was not in the list of dilapidated structures of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, he said.

An eyewitness said local residents rushed to the spot immediately after the collapse and helped pull out some persons from the debris. The power supplyto the locality was snapped as a precautionary measure, the official said, adding the injured have been admitted to local hospitals.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition

Royal Dutch Shell is looking to slash up to 40 off the cost of producing oil and gas in a major drive to save cash so it can overhaul its business and focus more on renewable energy and power markets, sources told Reuters.Shells new cost-cu...

Equity indices in narrow range, IT stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices traded flat during early hours on Monday following Asian peers as investors awaited developments on the US fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccines. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 55 points or 0.13 per ce...

Couples can show linked behaviour in terms of risk factors to prevent type 2 diabetes

New research shows that when one half of a couple shows high levels of certain behaviours that prevent type 2 diabetes, such as good diet or exercise, that behaviour also tends to be high in the other half of the couple. The study is by Oma...

Skeletal remains of 4 persons found near Kedarnath

Skeletal remains of four persons killed in the Kedarnath disaster have been recovered from above Rambara on way to the Himalayan temple, seven years after the tragedy. The remains were found during a joint search operation by the police and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020