Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM lays foundation for 9 highway projects in Bihar, inaugurates optical fibre connectivity

He had in his August 15 address to the nation announced the plan to link over six lakh villages in the country with optical fibre connectivity in 1,000 days. The prime minister has inaugurated or laid foundation stones for many development projects in Bihar in the last few days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:37 IST
PM lays foundation for 9 highway projects in Bihar, inaugurates optical fibre connectivity
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for nine national highway projects worth over Rs 14,258 crore in poll-bound Bihar on Monday and launched optical fibre Internet services to connect the state's all 45,945 villages. Asserting that the pace of highway construction has doubled since his party came to power in 2014 and expenditure on it rose by five times since then, Modi said at a virtual event that Rs 110 lakh crore will be spent on infrastructure in the coming four-five years, with Rs 19 lakh crore allocated for highway development alone.

The nine highway projects in Bihar involve a road length of about 350 kilometres. Launching Internet services through optical fibres, he said the day is historic for not only Bihar but the country as well because the government is taking major steps to make villages the mainstay of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"This is starting from Bihar today," the prime minister said, adding under this project, six lakh villages would be provided Internet services through optical fibre cable in 1,000 days. He had in his August 15 address to the nation announced the plan to link over six lakh villages in the country with optical fibre connectivity in 1,000 days.

The prime minister has inaugurated or laid foundation stones for many development projects in Bihar in the last few days. The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for the assembly elections there soon.

Modi said it was inconceivable a few years ago that the number of Internet users in rural areas would be more than those in the urban areas. India has become a leading nation in the world in terms of digital transactions, with their value through UPI totalling Rs 3 lakh crore in August alone, he said. With the increase in Internet usage, it is also necessary that the villages have good quality and high-speed Internet, he said.

The prime minister said his government aims to provide urban facilities in rural areas of the country. History testifies that only the countries which have invested on infrastructure have developed, he said, lamenting that earlier governments did not pay much attention to it except the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government which put development at the centre of its politics.

He said the poor and farmers benefit most from infrastructure development. Asserting that his government's approach is to develop a multi-modal transport network where each mode of transport is linked to the other, Modi said Bihar is also benefiting from these efforts.

He noted that under the prime minister's package announced in 2015, building over 3,000 kms of national highway was proposed. In Bihar, the work on the national highway grid is progressing at a fast pace with five projects underway to connect the eastern and western parts of the state with four lanes and six projects underway to connect north with south India.

Modi said all rivers in the state will have bridges conforming to 21st-century specifications and all major national highways will be widened and strengthened.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

ECB attentive to euro's appreciation -Lagarde

The European Central Bank is attentive to the euros appreciation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday. The appreciation of the euro obviously plays a role in different areas and as far as monetary policy is concerned, it exerts d...

Swedish space agency halts new business helping China operate satellites

Swedens state-owned space agency, the Swedish Space Corporation SSC, which is contracted to help operate Chinese satellites from its ground stations, has decided not to renew those contracts or seek new business with China, it said on Monda...

Italy orders COVID testing on travellers from Paris, some areas in France

Italy will make testing for COVID-19 compulsory for people traveling from Paris and some areas in France, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Monday, amid growing concern over new infections in Europe.European data is worrying. Italy i...

TN CM flags off women-powered solar, electric autos

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday flagged off 13 types of solar and electric powered autos, to be operated by women, as part of the initiative to ensure women empowerment and environment protection. This project is the resul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020