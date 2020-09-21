T'gana: Body of man washed away into lake recovered

The body of a 39-year-old electrician, who fell into a lake here while walking on an inundated road following heavy rains on September 21, was fished out by rescue personnel on Monday. Personnel of of NDRF and state DRF retrieved the body after more than 24 hours.

The man was walking along with some friends when he slipped into the lake, police said. A missing case registered on Sunday has been altered into a case under Section 174 of CrPC, they said.

In a similar incident, the body of a 12-year-old girl was recovered from a lake on September18 after she allegedly fell into an open drain the previous day following heavy rains. Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday said the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would soon commence capping works (construction of box drains) on open drains to avoid any untoward incidents, according to an official release.

These capping works, to be taken up at a cost of Rs 300 crore, would be executed on drains which are less than two metres wide. Officials have been instructed to come up with an action plan to complete the works in time, the release said.

He said the government would soon provide all the permissions and the required support to take up the works. Observing that most of the drains which are less than two metres wide are in densely populated areas, he asked officials to take all the precautions to avoid any untoward incidents.

In areas where this was not possible, fencing work should be taken up take up as per the National Green Tribunal and Supreme Court guidelines. AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Sunday hit out at the TRS government over the death of the girl, alleging that her death was not an accident but murder by reckless TRS government.

Dasoju met the parents of the girl on Sunday. Meanwhile, thegirl's parents told reporters on Monday that they have submitted a complaint to the police against the "administration" in the incident.

They said they are not against any political party. They were accompanied by Dasoju and other Congress leaders.