Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demand climate regulation, Harvard economist urges big businesses

Slashing planet-heating emissions will require not just voluntary efforts by corporations but government regulation and taxes, a Harvard Business School economist said Monday. "Without appropriate government policy, we are not going to get to zero," Rebecca Henderson told the opening of a series of "Climate Week" events hosted in New York City alongside the U.N. General Assembly.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 01:05 IST
Demand climate regulation, Harvard economist urges big businesses
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Slashing planet-heating emissions will require not just voluntary efforts by corporations but government regulation and taxes, a Harvard Business School economist said Monday.

"Without appropriate government policy, we are not going to get to zero," Rebecca Henderson told the opening of a series of "Climate Week" events hosted in New York City alongside the U.N. General Assembly. She called on big businesses, hundreds of which are setting their own "net-zero" emissions targets, to lobby governments for taxes on fossil fuels, energy-efficiency regulation and other measures to spur rapid reductions in climate-changing emissions.

She said technological changes that could help curb climate change were in the pipeline but sufficient public "emotion" around the threats and government action were missing. "We have the beginnings of a worldwide climate movement... but we need to scale that up really quickly," she said.

New York's Climate Week events coincide with a restart of "mass" protests by the Fridays for Future youth climate movement founded by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. The group plans on Friday to carry out protests around the world both on the streets and digitally, "whichever way is safe" as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Thunberg said.

Helen Clarkson, CEO of The Climate Group, a non-profit organisation that works with business and government leaders on climate action, said she believed it was crucial to push ahead on climate solutions even while tackling a health crisis. "Climate change is not going to wait while we deal with COVID," she noted, pointing to worsening wildfires, floods and other climate-linked disasters.

And with governments now spending heavily in a bid to revive virus-stalled economies, "we have a huge opportunity to redefine what the world ahead of us looks like", she added. Companies that have shifted their entire staff to a lower-carbon model of home-working in a matter of weeks, for instance, have shown the kind of rapid change that is possible, she said.

"We've seen what you can do when the lives of your people are at stake," she said. But with climate change impacts ramping up, similar urgency is needed "for every single decision that affects the climate", she said. Doug McMillon, president of U.S. retail giant Walmart, said his company had come to realise that "social equity and national prosperity depend on the world's natural systems" and so was stepping up action on climate change and biodiversity losses.

The company announced Monday a new aim to reach zero emissions across its global operations by 2040, and, through its charitable foundation, to protect, manage and restore 50 million acres of land and a million square miles of ocean by 2030. Post-pandemic, "the world is not going to return to normal – and that's not a bad thing" if it spurs a rethink, he said.

Britain's Prince Charles told the opening event that climate change should be addressed "on a war-like footing" with "a Marshall plan for nature, people and planet". "We can no longer go on as if there is... no ultimate reckoning for our abuse of nature," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

My Hero Academia Season 5 may feature Joint Training Arc, backstory of Tomura

My Hero Academia Season 5 should be on top of the list of your favourite anime series if youre an anime enthusiast. The previous season left behind a wide array of possibilities that will surely be explored in the fifth season.Fans will be ...

Cycling-Two in custody in Tour de France doping probe - Marseille prosecutor

Two people were in custody on Monday after an investigation was opened into suspected doping by the Arkea-Samsic team at this years Tour de France, the Marseille prosecutor said on Monday.Dominique Laurens said in a statement that the probe...

Golf-A new era? DeChambeau's U.S. Open triumph puts field on notice

As the golf world turns its gaze from Winged Foot Golf Club to the years final major at Augusta National in November, questions remain over just how much Bryson DeChambeaus hard-charging U.S. Open win could shift the sports landscape. With ...

U.S. debt to hit nearly twice GDP by 2050 -CBO

U.S. federal debt held by the public will balloon to about 195 of the countrys economic output in 2050, from about 98 at the end of 2020 and 79 in 2019, the Congressional Budget Office projected on Monday.The CBO, in its annual Long Term Bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020