Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia attempts to rescue hundreds of stranded pilot whales

"We've got animals that are semi-buoyant so it probably won't take too much to refloat those animals closer to the deeper water, and will involve just a bit of grunt from specialised crew in the water," Kris Carlyon, a wildlife biologist with the state government, told local media. Pilot whales are a species of oceanic dolphin that grow to 7 metres (23 ft) long and can weigh up to 3 tonnes.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 22-09-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 09:02 IST
Australia attempts to rescue hundreds of stranded pilot whales

Rescuers were trying to refloat hundreds of whales stranded on a sandbar off the remote west coast of the Australian island of Tasmania on Tuesday, hoping to end one of the country's worst beaching events. Government scientists estimated about 90 of around 270 pilot whales trapped in shallow water had died since the stranding was reported a day earlier.

Aerial footage showed large numbers of the animals largely prone on a wide sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, about 200 kms (120 miles) northwest of the state capital Hobart, while others floundered in slightly deeper water. "We've got animals that are semi-buoyant so it probably won't take too much to refloat those animals closer to the deeper water, and will involve just a bit of grunt from specialised crew in the water," Kris Carlyon, a wildlife biologist with the state government, told local media.

Pilot whales are a species of oceanic dolphin that grow to 7 metres (23 ft) long and can weigh up to 3 tonnes. Drawing them back out to sea is a labour intensive process that can include physically pushing the animals or using specialised tarpaulins and pontoons to drag them to deeper water. Rescuers try to keep the whales upright to avoid disorientation. Around 40 government scientists, 20 police officers, and local fish farmers and volunteers were involved in the rescue attempt, which experts said was the hardest they had encountered.

While the wet, cool conditions were beneficial for the whales, the rough waters and remote location were more challenging for their rescuers. "It's pretty ugly out there for people on the ground, but as far as the whales go it's ideal," Carlyon said. "If the conditions stay the same they can survive quite a few days."

Scientists do not know why whales, which travel together in pods, sometimes beach themselves but they are known to follow a leader, as well as gather around an injured or distressed whale.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft doubles down on gaming with $7.5 bln deal for Doom-owner ZeniMax

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would acquire ZeniMax Media for 7.5 billion in cash, strengthening its Xbox video game offering with the studio behind titles such as Fallout and the Doom, as competition heats up with Sony Corp. ZeniMax is ...

Tour de France team under investigation over alleged doping

French judicial authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into suspected doping during the Tour de France targeting the Arkea-Samsic team, the French outfit confirmed. Following reports in the French press that two persons close t...

Members engaged in violent conduct in name of democracy, tried to frighten Chair, defied every norm and convention of House: RS dy chairman.

Members engaged in violent conduct in name of democracy, tried to frighten Chair, defied every norm and convention of House RS dy chairman....

Pompeo welcomes rejection of China's 'unlawful' maritime claims in South China Sea at UN

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday welcomed the rejection of Chinas maritime claims in the South China Sea at the United Nations by the United Kingdom, Germany and France. He said that China must abide by all international norms.We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020