Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 39

The search operation continued throughout the night despite heavy rains, the official said. The bodies recovered from the debris were mutilated and highly decomposed as they had remained there for over 50 hours, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-09-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 12:21 IST
Maha: Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 39
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharashtra rose to 39 on Wednesday, with the recovery of 14 more bodies overnight, police said. The dead include 18 children in the age group of two to 15, including three toddlers, an official said.

Twenty-five persons have been pulled out of the debris alive so far and are being treated at hospitals in Bhiwandi and Thane, he said. The search operation continued throughout the night despite heavy rains, the official said.

The bodies recovered from the debris were mutilated and highly decomposed as they had remained there for over 50 hours, he said. The 43-year-old Jilani building collapsed at 3.40 am on Monday.

Two civic officials have been suspended in connection with the collapse and an offense has been registered against the building owner, the official said. The building in the powerloom town - which is around 10 km from Thane - had 40 flats and around 150 persons lived there, the official said.

The building, located at Napoli's Patel Compound near Dhamankar Naka, collapsed while the residents were asleep. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) are still at the spot as the search operation continues, he said.

The building was not in the list of dilapidated structures of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, he said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Angels SS Simmons opts out of final weekLos Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons opted out of the final week of the season, the team announced Tuesday. Earlier today, Andrelton Sim...

Kremlin critic Navalny discharged from Berlin hospital

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month.The patients condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged f...

Uganda High Commission in Rwanda repatriates last batch of 80 Ugandan nationals

The High Commission of the Republic of Uganda in Kigali, Rwanda has repatriated a group of 80 Ugandan nationals including children on September 23, according to a news report by Chimp Reports.This makes 273 people so far repatriated massive...

Six Pakistani banks named in FinCEN leak: Report

As many as six Pakistani banks have been identified for suspicious transactions for close to USD 2.5 million, in a probe that looks into the role that global banks play in money laundering. Pakistan Today reported that information revealed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020