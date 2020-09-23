Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Nepal launch website for post-earthquake reconstruction projects in education sector

An agreement for their role in the health sector was recently signed between the Indian embassy, on behalf of the Indian government, and CBRI, Roorkee. Steady progress has been witnessed under India's commitment of USD 1 billion for post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal, it said.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:23 IST
India, Nepal launch website for post-earthquake reconstruction projects in education sector
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India and Nepal have launched a website dedicated to providing information about the 2015 post-earthquake reconstruction projects funded by New Delhi in the Himalayan nation's education sector, the Indian embassy here said. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay M Kwatra and CEO of Nepal's National Reconstruction Authority Sushil Gyewali virtually launched the website on Tuesday.

The website, available in both English and Nepali versions, is a one-stop, user-friendly window for all information related to education projects under the India-funded post-earthquake reconstruction initiatives, a press release issued by the Indian embassy said. The website, which can be accessed at www.goicbrinepal.com, has been conceptualized and developed by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee under India's Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), it said.

After their role in the education sector projects, the CBRI has also been appointed as the design and project management consultant for health sector projects under the government of India's post-earthquake reconstruction initiatives. An agreement for their role in the health sector was recently signed between the Indian embassy, on behalf of the Indian government, and CBRI, Roorkee.

Steady progress has been witnessed under India's commitment of USD 1 billion for post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal, it said. In the housing sector, over 46,000 out of 50,000 houses have been completed in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts, which were hard hit by the powerful 2015 earthquake. In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. According to a UN report, more than 3,00,000 houses were damaged in the earthquake.

"Education, health and cultural restoration projects including 70 schools, 1 library, 147 health facilities, and 28 cultural heritage sector projects are under implementation for reconstruction/retrofitting," the release said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Faecal sludge treatment plant inaugurated in Coimbatore

A Rs 2.48 crore faecal sludge treatment plant with electronic mechanized technology, claimed to be the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu, has been inaugurated at Periyanaickenpalayam here. The plant, set up in a 1.50 acre site at Resource Rec...

Cindy McCain rebukes fellow Republican Trump to back Biden

Cindy McCain has endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president in a rebuke of President Donald Trump by the widow of the Republican Partys 2008 nominee. Trump has had a fraught relationship with John McCains family since he disparaged the Arizo...

Militants open fire on vehicle carrying security personnel in J-K's Pulwama, no casualties

Militants opened fire on a vehicle carrying security personnel in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said. There were no casualties in the incident, they said.The militants opened fire on the security forces vehicle at...

Divided Europe challenged to overhaul defunct migration policies

The European Unions executive launched a contentious plan on Wednesday for overhauling broken migration rules to resolve years of bitterness and provide a better welcome for refugees fleeing the Middle East and Africa.The most sensitive ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020