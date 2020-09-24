Left Menu
Development News Edition

China pledge and Biden win could move climate goals into view, scientists say

The European Union, meanwhile, has agreed to spend at least 30% of its hefty coronavirus recovery stimulus on climate action as it advances towards its own net-zero goal, according to new analysis from research coalition Climate Action Tracker. The three carbon-cutting targets, combined with pledges by smaller nations, would take the world 63% of the way towards the emissions reductions needed to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, said Niklas Höhne of Germany's NewClimate Institute.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-09-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 00:30 IST
China pledge and Biden win could move climate goals into view, scientists say
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

A potential change in U.S. leadership, combined with China's ambitious new emissions-cutting plan and a European "green recovery", could get the world two-thirds of the way to meeting its climate goals if pledges are met, scientists said Wednesday.

Democrat Joe Biden, who hopes to beat climate-change sceptic U.S. President Donald Trump in November's election, has promised to set a U.S. goal for net-zero emissions by 2050, while China made a surprise vow this week to become "carbon-neutral" before 2060. The European Union, meanwhile, has agreed to spend at least 30% of its hefty coronavirus recovery stimulus on climate action as it advances towards its own net-zero goal, according to new analysis from research coalition Climate Action Tracker.

The three carbon-cutting targets, combined with pledges by smaller nations, would take the world 63% of the way towards the emissions reductions needed to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, said Niklas Höhne of Germany's NewClimate Institute. "That's a huge number and totally different to what we saw before," Höhne, a climate scientist and contributor to the tracker, told a New York Climate Week online panel.

If the U.S. policy shift comes through, on top of the EU and China commitments, "there's real hope it can work", he added. Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, nearly 200 countries agreed to hold global average temperature rise to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times, with an aim of 1.5C.

Keeping planetary heating below that level could help avoid some of the worst predicted impacts of climate change, from wilder weather and sea level rise to growing migration and shortages of food and water, scientists say. But initial pledges under the Paris pact had put the world on a path for about 3C of warming.

COVID DISAPPOINTMENT Researchers said the brighter prospects for emissions cuts came despite disappointing progress on making COVID-19 recovery spending green, which is seen as key to driving climate action.

An analysis of 106 economic recovery policies in China, the European Union, India, the United States and South Korea found that only the EU and Korean packages included spending with clear climate benefits. Much of China's stimulus was an unclear mix of green and "red" measures that could undermine climate action, it said, while India's policies were mostly neutral or potentially damaging - such as a plan to open 40 new coal mines.

The United States had the largest share of clear support for fossil fuels, the analysis showed. "The overall picture is not looking good," said Deborah Ramalope, head of climate policy analysis at Germany-based Climate Analytics, which helps run the Climate Action Tracker.

A separate index released on Wednesday, exploring the effect of stimulus spending on climate action and biodiversity protection, found that only four G20-country recovery plans would have a net positive benefit on nature and the climate. Overall, G20 governments plan to spend more than $12 trillion on economic stimulus, with about 9% going to measures that hurt the environment and 5% to measures that help it, said researchers from the Finance for Biodiversity initiative and UK-based Vivid Economics. Problematic stimulus measures range from no-strings-attached bailouts for dirty energy firms and weaker fuel-efficiency standards to cancelled renewable energy auctions, Climate Action Tracker researchers said.

Globally, about 1% of GDP is invested in green technologies and infrastructure, said Höhne - but to keep to the 1.5C warming limit, that figure needs to rise by about 1.2% of GDP each year. A greener focus for the trillions that will be spent to restart COVID-stalled economies could help drive that, he said, adding it seemed "in the order of magnitude of what's possible".

Bill Hare, a scientist with Climate Analytics, said he was confident China would move ahead with its new promise to become carbon-neutral, noting Beijing's announcements "usually are made with the intent of achieving them". China's much-criticised support for expanding coal-fired power plants abroad also "might be turning around", he said, as renewable energy investment increases under its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

Höhne said geopolitical shifts were making him more optimistic about achieving global climate goals. "It all needs to be implemented - but for today, I'm very hopeful," he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok asks judge to block U.S. from barring app for download

TikTok asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to block a Trump administration order that would require Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google to remove the short video-sharing app for new downloads starting on Sunday. A federal judge in San Francisco ...

UK's Sunak to throw lifeline to some furloughed workers

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce new plans to support jobs on Thursday, as fears mount of a surge in unemployment when an existing 52 billion pound 66 billion support programme comes to an end in just over a month. Sunak h...

France tightens virus measures, unveils new "danger zones" map

Frances health minister unveiled a map of coronavirus danger zones around the country on Wednesday and gave the hardest-hit local authorities, including that of Marseille, days to tighten restrictions or risk having a state of health emerge...

FEATURE-Locked up during COVID-19: Costly phone calls strain families

Removes reference to lockdown par 25 By Avi Asher-SchapiroNEW YORK, Sept 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Like many Americans with aging parents, Dominque Jones-Johnson started checking in more regularly with her father when the coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020