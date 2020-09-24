Maha: Man washed away in flood after heavy rains in Thane

A 29-year-old man was swept away in a swollen drain following heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening after heavy downpour caused flooding in several parts of Thane and neighbouring Palghar district, they said.

Rizwan Khan, a resident of Daighar area, slipped into a flooded nullah (drain) while crossing it, an official from Shil-Daighar police station said. A search was launched and the body was later fished out from the drain, he said.

Thane civic authorities said they received several calls of flooding, tree falls, and collapse of compound wall at a couple of places in the district on Wednesday. In neighbouring Palghar, several localities in Vasai and surrounding areas got flooded after heavy showers on Wednesday, an official said.