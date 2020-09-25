C'garh dam breach destroys crops on 50 hectares, 2 suspended

Crops on 50 hectares of land were destroyed in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district after a dam breach flooded the area, prompting the state government to suspend two water resources department personnel, officials said on Friday. There were no reports of loss of life in the damage caused to a portion of Khada Reservoir, built in Baikunthpur, in 1978, an official said.

"The incident happened on Wednesday morning. Crops on 50 hectares in three villages were destroyed after a flood- like situation was created," an official said. Koriya Collector SN Rathore said the incident was a result of negligence on the part of the water resources department and a three member probe committee had been set up.

Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and dam in charge ML Soni and Executive Engineer Vinod Shankar Sahu have been suspended with immediate effect, while crop damage assessment work had begun, Rathore informed.