Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union minister Jitendra Singh throws open development works worth Rs 73 Cr in J&K

"The 23 projects include 15 roads built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for all weather connectivity and eight bridges for better connectivity to people," the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said. While e-inaugurating the projects, Singh said despite serious challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the last few months, barring a few, all projects were completed within the stipulated time frame.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:47 IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh throws open development works worth Rs 73 Cr in J&K
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated 23 road and bridge projects worth around Rs 73 crore in Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, according to an official statement. The projects involve a road length of 111 kilometers that will benefit more than 35,000 people in the region, it said. "The 23 projects include 15 roads built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for all-weather connectivity and eight bridges for better connectivity to people," the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

While e-inaugurating the projects, Singh said despite serious challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the last few months, barring a few, all projects were completed within the stipulated time frame. He emphasized that despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the country and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, had not compromised with the pace of development.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, was informed that 1,150 kilometers of roads have been built in Jammu and Kashmir till date in this fiscal, in comparison to 800 kilometres last year. Singh said in the last six years of the Modi government, the work culture in the country has undergone a sea change and projects are now being cleared on need-based requirements, rather than on any other considerations.

Of the Rs 4,175 crore of the PMGSY central funds for new projects, about Rs 3,884 crore have been allocated to the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, he said, adding that the allocation of nearly two-thirds of the funds for the hilly and inhospitable terrain of Udhampur, Kathua and Doda is testimony to this, he added. Giving an insight into the various development projects constructed in the constituency, the minister said the highest railway bridge in the world -- 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris -- is being constructed in Reasi district.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised upon all to dedicate completed development projects to the people of the country without waiting for a formal inauguration, according to the statement. Singh said the government gives primacy to people's needs and that people should not face difficulties of any kind for the sake of a formal inauguration of various development projects.

He said the government is steadfast and committed in completing all the projects that have started in the last six years in a time-bound manner notwithstanding various hurdles like the COVID-19 crisis. The minister urged the officials to adhere to the timelines and fast-track land acquisition and forest clearance so that development works continue unhindered.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Titans home game versus Steelers postponed due to COVID-19The NFL has postponed Sundays game between the Tennessee Titans and visiting Pittsburgh Steelers after some players and staff fr...

UNHCR calls to include refugees in social safety nets and services for COVID19

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and hundreds of non-governmental organisations NGOs, today called on global leaders to ensure that refugees are included in social safety nets and support services for COVID19 and stressed the need for stronger ...

India allows states to reopen schools gradually amid rising coronavirus cases

Indias federal government on Wednesday allowed states to reopen schools and other educational institutions in a phased manner, as well as movie theatres, even as the coronavirus cases continue to rise daily in the South Asian country.India ...

Record Dutch COVID-19 cases prompt U-turn on face masks

The Dutch government reversed course on Wednesday on its long-held position against recommending the use of face masks in public places, as new coronavirus cases hit record highs and a parliamentary majority appealed for decisive action. Wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020