Left Menu
Development News Edition

German workers start felling trees to build road despite protests

The felling at Dannenroeder comes two years after German riot police cleared environmental activists from tree houses in another area of ancient forest, dismantling a protest camp set up to block a coal mining project. Speaking on Wednesday at a United Nations summit on biodiversity, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged countries to "turn the tide on a global scale" to protect the environment.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:12 IST
German workers start felling trees to build road despite protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Construction workers began felling part of a German forest on Thursday so that a highway can be built despite efforts by around 150 environmental activists to stop them.

Dozens of police officers were deployed to the Dannenroeder forest north of Frankfurt to protect the workers and to remove the activists, who have built tree houses and erected barricades in the area to try to prevent the felling. "From today the construction company is able to start work in the forest and they intend to do so. We, the police, are here to allow that work to proceed," a police spokesman told Reuters.

Dannenroeder lies in a nature protection area and its trees are around 250 to 300 years old. Part of the forest falls under European biodiversity conservation regulations, the environmental activist groups said in a statement. "The consequences of the climate crisis and the rapid extinction of species are too threatening for all of us to clear healthy forests to build more motorways," said Greenpeace campaigner Marion Tiemann.

The regional parliament for the state of Hesse, where the forest is located, was due later on Thursday to discuss a motion from the far-left Linke party to halt the construction project. The felling at Dannenroeder comes two years after German riot police cleared environmental activists from tree houses in another area of ancient forest, dismantling a protest camp set up to block a coal mining project.

Speaking on Wednesday at a United Nations summit on biodiversity, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged countries to "turn the tide on a global scale" to protect the environment. "We have to use land and sea more sustainably and manage them in a more ecologically sound way," Merkel said in a video statement https://new-york-un.diplo.de/un-en/news-corner/-/2399650.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions at EU summit, stalls on Belarus

Cyprus defied mounting pressure on Thursday to approve European Union sanctions on Belarus ahead of a summit, urging fellow EU governments to also sanction Turkey over its oil and gas drilling in the Mediterranean. Meeting in Brussels for a...

Microsoft, LinkedIn and GitHub reach 7.74 lakh learners in India via digital skills initiative

Microsoft Corp has reached one crore learners globally through its global skills initiative that was announced in July this year, with India accounting for close to 7.74 lakh learners. India accounted for close to 7.74 lakh learners - ranki...

Man saves pet dog from python in K'taka

A man saved his pet dog from a large python which had twisted around the animal trying to swallow it at his farmhouse in Udupi district. Ravi Shetty Byndoor, an activist of Karnatka Karmika Vedike, heard the cries of his dog at the farmhous...

Corporate credit profiles suffer in H1, may continue to remain under pressure in H2: Rating agencies

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to corporate Indias credit profiles hitting the lowest in a decade, and the stress is likely to continue in the rest of the fiscal as well, two domestic rating agencies said on Thursday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020