People News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Prince Harry and Meghan tell Britain and more
Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
'Goodbye, teacher': Argentina mourns after death of beloved cartoonist Quino
Argentines held a day of national mourning after the death of the country's beloved cartoonist "Quino," whose comic character Mafalda, an Argentine girl with shock black hair and strong political views, drew admirers around the world. On Thursday flags of public buildings waved at half-staff, while people on social networks said goodbye to the artist and national treasure, who will have a small, private funeral due to the coronavirus pandemic.
David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion a year to protect nature
British broadcaster David Attenborough on Wednesday led a campaign by conservation groups for the world to invest $500 billion a year to halt the destruction of nature, saying the future of the planet was in "grave jeopardy". Attenborough, whose new film "A Life on Our Planet" documents the dangers posed by climate change and the extinction of species, made his statement as the United Nations convened a one-day summit aimed at galvanising action to protect wildlife.
Prince Harry and Meghan tell Britain: end 'structural racism'
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have called for an end to "structural racism", saying it holds back young people of colour, in their latest foray into politically sensitive issues usually avoided by the British royal family. In an interview for The Evening Standard newspaper, Harry said Britain could be a better place if white people understood more about those "of a different coloured skin"
